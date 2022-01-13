Global Cloud Kitchen Market (2021 to 2027) - Increasing Popularity of Ordering Food Online Is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Cloud Kitchen Market By Nature (Franchised and Standalone), By Type (Independent Cloud Kitchen, Commissary/Shared Kitchen and Kitchen Pods), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cloud Kitchen Market size is expected to reach $118.5 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Cloud kitchens, also known as ghost kitchens or virtual kitchens, refer to the delivery only kitchens that are owned by any brand or third party that are collaboratively working with different brands. These kitchens have reasonable cost of operations in comparison to traditional kitchens in dine-in restaurants. This type of kitchen does not need any dine-in spaces and account for costs associated with property & location.

In addition, cloud kitchens also have relatively high profit margins than any other dine-in restaurant. Cloud kitchens offer more flexibility in operations from any location including parking spaces, warehouses, and even basements, which are contributing to the increasing popularity of cloud kitchens across the globe. There is a wide range of benefits offered by these kitchens coupled with the increasing real-estate costs and competition amongst dine-in restaurants, which are further motivating entrepreneurs and restaurateurs to adopt the concept of cloud kitchens in the coming years.

Furthermore, the growing population of youngsters across the world and the shifting taste preference of the customers have fueled the demand for online food delivery. Additionally, rising disposable income and the hectic life schedule of the consumers are among the key factors spurring the trend of ordering food from online mode. In addition, increasing literacy rate, surge in use of smartphones, and better access to the internet are some of the factors making online food ordering easier. At present, food restaurants are collaborating with online food service sites like FoodPanda for their food delivery and also to boost their sales.

Market Growth Factors:

The increasing popularity of online ordering food

With the introduction of various food delivery apps, the concept of online food delivery has gained more momentum. Customers are preferring food delivery over dine-in, which is supporting the growth of the cloud kitchen market in the coming years. In addition, these food delivery apps are motivating restaurant owners to shift to cloud kitchens from traditional kitchen locations. The rising internet penetration and high adoption of smartphones among the customers are also promoting restaurant owners to opt for cloud kitchens rather than establishing a conventional kitchen facility.

Reduction in the overall cost of running a restaurant

Establishing a traditional restaurant facility with proper infrastructure at a location is very expensive as the prices of real estate or properties are regularly increasing in the market. Additionally, the huge cost is incurred in the making and maintenance of the infrastructure of the restaurant, which can be reduced by opting for cloud kitchens. Cloud kitchens also help in eradicating the expensive part of opening a physical restaurant such as decorations, dinnerware, and branded signage.

Market Restraining Factor:

Absence of customer interaction

As everything goes online in the cloud kitchen concept, customers do not interact directly with the restaurant and lack the establishment of a connection among them. Some of the factors that connect a person with a restaurant are personal attachment, beautiful ambiance, and interaction with the restaurant staff. These factors motivate the customers to visit the restaurant again and make a personal bond with the staff, which further augments the sales of the restaurants.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Starbucks Coffee Company

DoorDash, Inc.

Ghost Kitchen Orlando

Swiggy (Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd.)

Zuul Kitchens

Rebel Foods

Kitopi

Kitchen United

Pop Meals (Dahmakan)

CloudKitchens

