Scotia Global Asset Management Returns to NEO Exchange With Launch of 4 Socially Responsible Investing ETFs

NEO is proud to welcome back Scotia Global Asset Management ("Scotia GAM") to the NEO Exchange, with the launch of a suite of socially responsible ETFs. The Scotia Responsible Investing ETFs aim to replicate the performance of a series of reference indices provided by Solactive, which apply responsible investing screens to exclude issuers based on a number of ESG-related factors. The ETFs are sub-advised for Scotia Global Asset Management by State Street Global Advisors.

The four Scotia Responsible Investing ETFs begin trading today under the following symbols:

Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Bond Index ETF - SRIB

Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Equity Index ETF - SRIC

Scotia Responsible Investing International Equity Index ETF - SRII

Scotia Responsible Investing U.S. Equity Index ETF - SRIU

"At Scotia Global Asset Management, we incorporate environmental, social and governance factors into investment decision making and product design to deliver long-term value for our clients," said Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada). "We are pleased to further expand our lineup of dedicated responsible investment solutions and list them on NEO – an exchange that is committed to advancing ESG choices for investors and the ETF industry as a whole."

The Scotia Responsible Investing ETFs join a suite of 4 Scotia Index Tracker ETFs, already listed on the NEO Exchange. Investors can trade shares of the NEO-listed Scotia ETFs through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

"We are thrilled to partner once again with Scotia GAM as they launch a suite of socially responsible solutions on the NEO Exchange," remarked Jos Schmitt, President & CEO of NEO. "These new listings on NEO are yet another affirmation of the much-needed competition and advocacy we bring to Canadian capital markets. We will continue to introduce new innovations and enhanced liquidity solutions to help listed products and public companies thrive."

The NEO Exchange is home to almost 200 unique listings, including ETFs from Canada's largest ETF issuers, and some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies. NEO consistently facilitates about 20% of all trading in Canadian ETFs and close to 15% of all volume traded across Canadian marketplaces. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas, with a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at October 31, 2021). Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

