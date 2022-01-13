Global Insect Repellent Market Report 2022-2026: Market is Poised to Grow by $2.58 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Insect Repellent Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The insect repellent market is poised to grow by $2.58 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.63%.
This study identifies the rise in vector-borne diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the insect repellent market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the demand for organic insect repellent products and long-lasting insect repellents help ward off disease-causing insects.
The report on the insect repellent market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The insect repellent market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading insect repellent market vendors that include 3M Co., BASF SE, Dabur India Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and The Avon Co.
Also, the insect repellent market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Sprays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Cream and oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Coils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- BASF SE
- Dabur India Ltd.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
- The Avon Co.
