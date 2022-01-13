Strata Identity Hosts Complimentary Webinar Featuring ESG Analyst on Identity and Policy Management for Multi-Cloud in 2022

Jack Poller will Present New Research on Top Identity Management Challenges Facing Organizations in the Cloud and How to Overcome Them

Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration for multi-cloud company, announced today it will host a webinar featuring Jack Poller, Analyst for Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) on identity and policy management challenges in a multi-cloud world.

WHO: Analyst Jack Poller covers Identity and Data Security for ESG. Drawing on more than 25 years of industry experience, Jack's expertise spans a broad range of systems, storage, networking, and cloud-based products and markets. Prior to joining ESG, Jack held marketing positions at storage and networking startups. He is also a software and hardware engineer, and has developed multiprocessor workstations and servers, 3D graphics, storage and networking systems.

WHAT: The reality of 2022 is that organizations live in a multi-cloud world. Today's hybrid mix of on-premises, SaaS, and public cloud infrastructures creates new unprecedented challenges for effectively managing identities and policies. In this webinar, Jack Poller will present new research findings from ESG on the leading multi-cloud identity management issues facing organizations. You will learn:

• The top five unexpected ways sensitive data is exposed through identity

• The hidden risk that a lack of passwordless MFA access for key services poses

• How to enforce consistent security across data center and public cloud environments

• Why providing secure access to distributed environments for a remote workforce is critical

WHEN: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:30pm EST

WHERE: This conference is accessible online with confirmed registration.

HOW: To register, visit this link. To schedule a conversation with Strata Identity, contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net or +1 617.877.7480.

About Strata

Strata is pioneering the concept of Identity Orchestration for distributed, multi-cloud identity. The Maverics Identity Orchestration Platform enables enterprises to seamlessly unify on-premises and cloud-based authentication and access systems for consistent identity management in multi-cloud environments. Strata's distributed approach to identity enables organizations to break decades-old vendor lock-in, preventing a broader transition of enterprise workloads to the public cloud. The company's founders co-authored the SAML open standard for identity interoperability, created the first cloud identity services, delivered the first open-source identity products, and are now building the first distributed identity platform. For more information, visit us on the Web and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

