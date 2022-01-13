Veriti's Direct Indexing Technology to Implement Research Affiliates' RAFI Index Strategies

Veriti Management LLC (Veriti), a direct indexing asset management and financial technology company, and Research Affiliates (RA), a global leader in smart beta and asset allocation, are excited to announce a new implementation partnership.

Veriti will utilize its innovative direct indexing technology to implement certain index strategies, including those not currently available in an ETF or mutual fund, of RA's affiliated entity, RAFI Indices.

Veriti provides direct indexing solutions to institutions and private wealth advisors and approaches asset management by developing and administering low-cost, hyper-customized portfolios that focus on tax-efficiency and conscious alignment. RAFI Indices is the global index company of Research Affiliates and has more than 50 live strategies worldwide. Research Affiliates constructs, publishes, and licenses these indices based on insights and strategies developed through their award-winning research.

This partnership combines Research Affiliates' commitment to delivering value via their RAFI Fundamental, RAFI Single Factor, and RAFI Multi-Factor Indices with Veriti's tax-efficient implementation technology – thereby providing a compelling value proposition for advisors seeking after-tax outperformance for their clients.

"Investors are increasingly demanding tax efficiency and personalization without sacrificing outperformance potential," said Jim Dilworth, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Veriti. "Our partnership with Research Affiliates provides investors access to non-price-weighted indices designed to deliver long-term outperformance versus traditional capitalization-weighted approaches."

"For over 15 years investors have utilized RAFI solutions to capture the excess return potential associated with contrarian rebalancing," said Brandon Kunz, Partner and Head of Multi-Asset Solution Distribution at Research Affiliates. "By combining our fundamental and factor-based index solutions with Veriti's tax-efficient implementation platform, investors stand to benefit from multiple sources of potential alpha without sacrificing the benefits of low all-in fees and broad diversification."

About Veriti Management LLC

Founded in 2018, Veriti Management LLC ("Veriti") is built to do good. Veriti's direct indexing technology offers institutional investors and wealth advisors the ability to personalize investment strategies to align with the values of contemporary investors as well as the potential to capture substantial tax benefits. Veriti provides one key service: low-cost direct indexing of public equities. Veriti's approach is powerful, versatile, and personalized. For more, visit veritimanagement.com or write nextsteps@veritimanagement.com to request more information.

Veriti is an investment adviser registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Such registration does not imply endorsement, or a certain level of skill or training, and no inference to the contrary should be made. Veriti, its strategies, and further disclosures are described in more detail in Part 2 of Veriti's current Form ADV, which is available upon request. The strategies and/or investments referenced may not be suitable for all investors because the appropriateness of a particular investment or strategy will depend on an investor's individual circumstances and objectives. Every investment in securities presents the risk of financial loss as well as gain.

About Research Affiliates

Research Affiliates, LLC, is a global leader in smart beta and asset allocation. Founded in 2002 and based in Newport Beach, California, Research Affiliates is dedicated to creating value for investors and seeking to have a profound impact on the global investment community through its insights and products. The firm's investment strategies are built on a strong research base and are led by Rob Arnott and Chris Brightman. Research Affiliates delivers solutions in partnership with some of the world's leading financial institutions through their offerings of mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, and/or commingled accounts. As of September 30, 2021, $166 billion in assets are managed worldwide using investment strategies developed by Research Affiliates. Research Affiliates does not make any representation regarding the advisability or suitability of investing in any investment fund or other investment product or vehicle. Research Affiliates, LLC is not a broker-dealer and does not effect transactions in securities. Web: www.researchaffiliates.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005246/en/