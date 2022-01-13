Tanium Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2022, A Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner

Tanium, the platform that organizations trust to gain visibility and control across all endpoints, has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2022. The Employees' Choice Award, now in its 14th year, is based on the input of employees, who provide feedback about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

"This recognition is a true honor given that it's the result of positive feedback directly from Tanium employees," said Tanium Chief Administrative & Operating Officer, Bina Chaurasia. "Our commitment to their success and overall well-being is, and always has been, a top priority. Award-winning technology, highly protected customers, and empowered partners starts with our employees."

When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, current and former employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall and key workplace factors. Tanium ranked 40th place amongst the 100 Top Large companies with high ratings in Compensation & Benefits, Culture & Values and Senior Leadership.

"The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations from employers. This year's Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "It's inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 20, 2020, and October 18, 2021. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

Tanium was also recently recognized as one of the 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to Work For in a list released by Battery Ventures, a global investment firm and cloud investor, with data specifically provided by Glassdoor.

About Tanium

Tanium is the platform that the most demanding and complex organizations trust to gain visibility and control across all endpoints in on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Tanium addresses today's increasing IT challenges with high fidelity endpoint data — giving IT operations, security and risk teams confidence to quickly manage, secure and protect their networks at scale. Nearly half of the Fortune 100, top retailers and financial institutions, and multiple branches of the U.S. Armed Forces trust Tanium to help see and control every endpoint, everywhere. That's the power of certainty. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list of "Top 100 Private Companies in Cloud Computing" for six consecutive years and ranks on FORTUNE's list of the "Best Large Workplaces in Technology 2021." Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

