PR Club Announces 2022 President-Elect, Committee Leads and Board Members

PR Club, the region's leading association for communications professionals, today announced its president-elect, committee leads, and board of directors. Sofia Giovannello, account supervisor at FleishmanHillard, was named president-elect. She will co-lead with current president, Amanda Fountain, digital engagement lead at LEGO Education, through September 2022, when Giovannello will assume the role of president.

Giovannello has been an active member of the Club's board of directors, focusing on program development for the past three years. "Particularly during this ever-evolving and challenging time for us – both as communicators and as people – it's so important to have a resource of peers in our networks to learn and grow from," said Giovannello. "I'm thrilled and honored to take on this leadership role and continue working alongside our talented group of chapter members in 2022."

Committee leads for this season include: Michael Dowding, principal of Wordscape Communications, Inc., as treasurer; Allison Logano, vice president at Tier One Partners, as program committee lead; Amy Shanler, associate professor of the practice and director of PRLab at Boston University, as Bell Ringer Awards committee lead; Catie Valzania, senior account executive at 360PRplus, as content lead; and Kaitlynn Cooney, account director at Brodeur Partners, as social media lead.

PR Club Board Members are communication professionals from agencies and companies in the greater-Boston area and include: Kat Aronofsky, account manager, Matter Communications; Holly Bertschmann, account executive & Young Professionals ERG cochair, Matter Communications; Jackie Blundell, content and social media manager, Devo; Abbey Clark, media manager, PAN Communications; Erin Cooper, senior account executive, V2 Communications; Angelica English, account supervisor, PAN Communications; John Guilfoil, principal owner, John Guilfoil Public Relations, LLC; Kristina Markos, associate professor of the practice and online program director, Simmons University; Cara McAteer, account supervisor, 360PRplus; Hailey Melamut, senior PR director, Walker Sands; Jessica Ann Morris, founder and CEO, jam:pr; Elisabeth O'Donnell, senior content specialist, Walker Sands; Lily Rivera, marketing and communications specialist, Town of Franklin; Jennifer Underhill, executive assistant to the dean, Boston University College of Communication; Sheridan Wachtel, vice president marketing and creative, Solomon McCown & Cence

PR Club focuses on providing educational content, programs, and resources to members across all disciplines and levels in the communications industry.

"The past two years have reinforced the need for strong communications professionals and the overall value our industry offers for brands," said Fountain. "While the pandemic has shifted the way we deliver programming through more online options, the board remains committed to continually offering quality educational resources and support for our members. We're optimistic we'll resume networking opportunities and other in-person programming and events in the near future but will continue to adapt as needed."

PR Club will also host its annual Bell Ringer Awards this year. Now in it's 54th year, the Bell Ringer Awards recognize public relations and communications work that demonstrates excellence in creative planning and superior execution. In 2021, two new COVID-19 related categories were added to reflect the extraordinary circumstances that caused the industry to take on even more creative and strategic approaches. Submissions for this year's Bell Ringer Awards will open soon and more details about the event will follow.

About PR Club

Founded in 1948, the PR Club (formerly the Publicity Club of New England) strives to promote and encourage involvement in the communications industry and specifically the professions of public relations, promotions, and marketing. Get additional information about monthly PR Club programs, social and networking events, exclusive content and the Bell Ringer Awards Ceremony at www.PRClub.org. Follow them on Twitter @PRClubofNE or on LinkedIn.

