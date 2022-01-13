MetroNet's 100% Fiber Optic Internet Ranks Fastest in Kentucky

MetroNet, the nation's largest, independently owned 100 percent fiber optic provider, today announced its 100 percent fiber optic internet has been ranked the fastest internet service provider (ISP) in Kentucky. According to recently released data from Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence®, MetroNet ranked as "Fastest U.S. Non-National Top Fixed Broadband Provider in Kentucky" with a median download speed of 197.65 megabits per second (Mbps) for Q3 2021.

"At MetroNet, we value impressive customer service and even more impressive speeds of service. We have created some of the fastest speeds in Kentucky, as identified by the most recent Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence®," said John Cinelli, MetroNet CEO. "Our 100 percent fiber optic internet provides our customers with an unparalleled online experience, and we look forward to providing top-tier service to even more communities throughout Kentucky."

Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® also ranked MetroNet as Fastest U.S. Non-National Top Fixed Broadband Provider in Indiana and Iowa.

MetroNet brings fiber directly to homes and businesses in underserved communities in America with affordable, symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 10 Gigabits with no long-term contracts. MetroNet expects its network to be available to more than one million residential households and business locations in the near term, providing more service options to hundreds of communities.

Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for median download speeds in Kentucky Q3 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About Ookla®:

Ookla® is the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications and related technologies. Speedtest®, Ookla's flagship network testing platform, collects hundreds of millions of measurements about the performance and quality of networks around the world each day. Operators, businesses and government agencies alike rely on Ookla for unparalleled and immediate information on the state of networks and online services. Ookla's portfolio of enterprise solutions also includes Downdetector®, which provides real-time analysis of status conditions and outages across industries such as network services, finance and gaming. Ookla is a part of Ziff Davis ZD, a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. Ookla's headquarters are located in Seattle, WA with additional offices around the world. More information is available at www.ookla.com.

About MetroNet:

MetroNet is the nation's largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone with a wide variety of programming. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 120 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, and Missouri. MetroNet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. MetroNet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized MetroNet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, MetroNet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.MetroNetinc.com.

*Editor's Note: MetroNet serves many communities throughout Kentucky, including Berea, Lexington, Midway, Nicholasville, Richmond, Versailles, and Wilmore.

