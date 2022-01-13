Axonius Reports Triple-Digit Revenue Growth for Third Consecutive Year

Explosive growth continued throughout 2021, including 2x increase in partners and staff, and nearly doubling customer base globally

Axonius, the leader in cybersecurity asset management, today reported that it closed 2021 with a significant 132% year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR), marking its third consecutive year of triple-digit revenue growth.

Soaring global demand for industry-leading cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) solutions is fueling the company's rapid expansion. In 2021, Axonius again nearly doubled its customer base, amassing Fortune 500, Global 500, and emerging innovators in industries ranging from finance and retail to healthcare, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, software, and public sector agencies. The company grew by 218% in EMEA and expanded into APAC. Globally, hundreds of brands trust Axonius to see and secure all assets, earning Axonius a 4.7 rating (out of 5) on Gartner Peer Insights.

Axonius provides customers with a simple, effective way to control the complexity and sprawl of modern IT while ensuring their systems are secure. It was the pioneer in the emerging category of CAASM, which Gartner identified in its Hype Cycle for Network Security as on the rise with growing market penetration.

The company's explosive growth and enormous market opportunity were key factors behind its ​​$100 million funding round in 2021. In just four years, Axonius skyrocketed to a $1.2B valuation with $195M in total funding, and it continues its rapid-growth trajectory. Company momentum was again recognized when Axonius was named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

"The immediate value of our solution and our commitment — to innovation, first-class customer support, and building a culture of excellence for our employees — have enabled our exponential growth, and fuel our continued rapid expansion into new markets," said Axonius Co-Founder and CEO Dean Sysman, who was named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 New York Award winner. "As 2022 begins, I look forward to capitalizing on this momentum and leading our team through our most successful year yet."

Federal Expansion

To scale support to meet the tremendous demand from the U.S. federal government, Axonius announced the launch of Axonius Federal Systems LLC, a subsidiary that enables U.S. federal agencies to leverage the Axonius platform to more effectively meet their specific set of security measures. Headquartered in Maryland, the independent, wholly owned subsidiary has a separate corporate governance structure from Axonius, Inc. to comply with U.S. national security requirements.

Many organizations, including more than 70 DHS Group F agencies, are already leveraging Axonius to meet emerging standards, and the new subsidiary will enable Axonius to more effectively address the needs of U.S. federal agencies as demand intensifies. Axonius is also available through the DLT Solutions General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedules (MAS), one of the largest and most widely used acquisition vehicles in the federal government.

Channel Success

The Axonius Correlated Partner Program has been a huge driver behind the company's success, surpassing 150 partners globally and driving more than 75% of new ARR. It expanded its headcount, adding leaders in every major region worldwide, and launched a dedicated Global Alliance Program. In 2021, Axonius was named a CRN Emerging Vendor in Security, and Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances Mark Daggett was also recognized as a CRN 2021 Channel Chief. The program received a 5-Star rating in CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide.

Product Innovation

Axonius now integrates with more than 400 security and technology products to ingest, consolidate, normalize, and rationalize asset management inventories across products. Customers can now take advantage of personalized user experiences, which offer users the ability to define their roles, responsibilities, and interests to receive tailored reports and recommendations. The company also expanded the Axonius Security Policy Enforcement Center to include 119 automated actions enabling customers to notify teams, enrich asset data, or respond to events. In addition, Cloud Asset Compliance was expanded to support all major cloud IaaS CIS benchmarks.

Axonius also completed an integration with Amazon Inspector, an automated security assessment service, which enables mutual customers to better understand and manage vulnerabilities across their Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure.

Workplace Excellence

In 2021, the Axonius team grew by 174%, adding employees in every department and across many regions worldwide. Notable additions to the leadership team include:

Chief Financial Officer Jerry Raphael: bringing more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership and global operations, he has been instrumental in scaling the company's global finance organization as it drives toward an initial public offering (IPO).

Chief People Officer Nurit Shiber: an experienced leader of highly distributed global HR teams, she will guide the company through rapid scale while maintaining its valued culture of innovation, inclusivity, and connectedness.

Vice President of Business Operations Alexandra Mangold: a skilled BizOps expert and Stack Overflow veteran, she will help Axonius drive revenue growth through technical system integration, process improvement, and sales support.

Vice President of Sales, APAC, KY Wong: with more than 20 years of experience in building cybersecurity businesses across Asia, he will drive stellar growth for Axonius across the new market.

Vice President of Product Management Biran Franco: coming to Axonius with more than a decade of product management experience, including time as a director of product management at both Microsoft and SentinelOne, he will guide product growth and strategy for Axonius Cybersecurity Asset Management.

Vice President of Research and Development Alon Dener: previously led GrubHub's full-stack and DevOps teams on projects that impacted millions of B2B and B2C users, and also spent eight years spearheading cybersecurity innovations for the Israeli military.

Vice President of Sales, EMEA, Fabian Libeau: a veteran of RiskIQ, where he grew the business for seven years until it was acquired by Microsoft, he will work to significantly expand the company's footprint in the EMEA region.

Vice President of Sales Engineering Sean Blenkhorn: bringing more than 20 years of experience in tech and cybersecurity, he joins Axonius from a leading managed detection response firm where he spent time as vice president and CPO, and will lead and scale the global SE team.

Vice President, Talent Acquisition, Brandon McTavish: a strategic, global talent acquisition leader with two decades of experience, he will guide the Axonius talent acquisition team as it builds and scales its recruitment strategies.

Creative Directors and Cybersecurity Advocates Chris Cochran and Ron Eddings: the highly experienced security professionals, who produce and host the popular Hacker Valley Studio podcast, joined Axonius to help shape the future of cybersecurity content and learning.

In 2021, Axonius received multiple accolades for its culture of excellence. It was selected by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as one of the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™. Axonius earned 58th place with 99% of its employees citing Axonius as a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. It was also named to the Duns 100 Best Start Up Companies to Work For.

Axonius was also recognized as one of the 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For in a list released by Battery Ventures, a global investment firm and cloud investor, with data specifically provided by Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies. The distinction placed Axonius at No. 3 out of 25 total, with an overall company rating of 4.87, above the Glassdoor average of 3.7.

