Novetta, Part of Accenture Federal Services, Strikes Deal with the U.S. Air Force to Resell Platform One Products

Innovative Agreement Expands Customer Access to Government-Owned Software Development Platform

Accenture Federal Services (AFS) is pleased to announce that Novetta, an advanced analytics company acquired in August 2021 by AFS, has entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement to commercialize Platform One, the U.S. Air Force's (USAF) software development platform. Specifically, the two-year deal allows Novetta to resell and support the platform's Iron Bank and Big Bang products, thus expanding the Platform One footprint across federal government and industry partners alike.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005150/en/

Tiffanny Gates, AFS Senior Managing Director, National Security Portfolio (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're thrilled to support the U.S. Air Force in reimagining its approach to software delivery," said Tiffanny Gates, AFS Senior Managing Director, National Security Portfolio and former Novetta President and CEO. "Through the commercialization of Platform One, clients across the federal government, as well as industry partners, will realize immediate value with increased speed-to-mission and mission assurance."

Under the innovative agreement, the company along with its partners Fearless and Spathe Systems, will tailor and deploy both Big Bang (Infrastructure-as-Code and Configuration-as-Code) and Iron Bank (container registry) products for government customers and commercial software vendors alike. Having spearheaded this groundbreaking effort, the USAF will focus on the baseline and governance of the Platform One environment.

"Having services sold together with a government approved stack will prove to be major value-add for the U.S. Air Force through the creation of a trusted network of system integrators, including Novetta, that can implement Platform One Big Bang in an approved and repeatable manner," said Justin Shirk, AFS Managing Director, National Security Portfolio, and former Novetta Vice President. "This agreement also helps independent software vendors outsource container development, hardening, and maintenance services for Iron Bank, thus standardizing and accelerating image development and use."

Platform One includes a variety of open source, commercial, and purpose-built software to support container-based, multi-level DevSecOps software development.

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture's federal business serves every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture

Accenture ACN is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005150/en/