Huebner Integrated Marketing Names Ashton Belk President

With Huebner having served as President since its founding, the move is a first for the company.
Huebner Integrated Marketing, trusted marketing partner to big-ticket outdoor manufacturers and OEMs across industries, today announced that Ashton Belk, current Director of Client Services, has been promoted to the role of President. Belk's appointment is the first major leadership change since Jim Huebner founded the agency in 1989.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005039/en/
Ashton Belk appointed President of Huebner Integrated Marketing (Photo: Business Wire)
"One of the most important principles we've learned is that the more relevant a brand is to its customers, the more valuable it becomes," said Jim Huebner, Founder and CEO of Huebner Integrated Marketing. "I've spent the last several years looking for our next torchbearer of this principle—someone who emulates our values, understands the importance of relevancy, and can guide clients toward a more relevant existence with great authority. I'm convinced Ashton IS that person, and we are so grateful she has agreed to step into the President role."
As President, Belk will lead strategy, operations, and the agency's client work. Huebner will remain involved as CEO while also pursuing new projects including his first book, "The Irrelevant Old Brand," coming early 2022.
Belk received her Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from Colorado State University. She began her career at Country Music Television in creative and production before branching into international travel TV and live event production including a role as Executive Producer of the 2016 Western Conservative Summit. In recent years she led marketing strategy at higher ed institutions and within Agile organizations.
"I am very excited to step into the role of President and to take on the charge Jim has set for Huebner Marketing," Belk said. "He's built an outstanding team and a solid foundation of excellence in creative work and dedicated service to our clients. I look forward to building on that foundation to give more businesses the opportunity to become more meaningful and important to their customers."
About Huebner Integrated Marketing
For more than 30 years, manufacturers of big-ticket outdoor products have turned to Huebner Integrated Marketing as their marketing partner. The agency specializes in helping brands uncover and optimize what makes them most relevant to their customers and uses this RELEVANCY factor to influence strategic brand positioning as well as the execution of web design and development, lead generation, PPC, and more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005039/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.