Upwork Appoints New Global Head of Public Policy and Government Relations

Upwork UPWK, the world's work marketplace, today announced that Patrick Hedren has joined the company in the newly created role of vice president, global head of public policy and government relations.

Hedren joins Upwork from the National Association of Manufacturers, one of the largest and most influential industry groups in the country, where he held senior leadership roles as deputy general counsel and as vice president overseeing the association's work on regulatory and employment policy. Prior to that, he served as senior counsel in GE's Government Affairs & Policy group.

"Policymakers around the world increasingly understand the changing nature of work, and we are proud of our role in this transformation," said Brian Levey, Upwork's chief business affairs and legal officer. "Patrick's appointment will continue to enable and advance how we advocate for professionals taking control of their careers by leveraging the Upwork work marketplace, and we couldn't be more thrilled he's joined the team."

Work is changing dramatically. Professionals are re-evaluating their priorities and innovating their careers. Some are choosing new roles that more closely align with their values. Others are supplementing their full-time jobs with income-generating passion projects, and many are giving up traditional jobs to gain more flexibility as freelancers. Businesses, in turn, are modernizing their long-term management and hiring strategies in order to fill their skills gaps, scale their teams, and fuel innovation. As Upwork continues to scale its work marketplace, Hedren will play an integral role in shaping public policies to help businesses and professionals navigate the future of work.

"In many ways, the COVID-19 crisis has forced us all to question the nature of work as well as the norms and systems in place that support it," said Hedren. "But this change has been brewing in the background for years. Professionals and businesses are exploring new ways of working and they're waking up to the benefits of having way more flexibility and control than before. It's crucial for policymakers to navigate this inflection point with care. I look forward to working with government officials and other key stakeholders around the world to help usher in this new era of work and to unleash economic opportunities that enable people to live better lives."

About Upwork

Upwork is the world's work marketplace. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and independent talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2.3 billion on Upwork in 2020 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

