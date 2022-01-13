Alira Health Secures an Additional $40M in Funding, Led by Creadev

This investment accelerates Alira Health's plan to deliver patient-centric, technology-enabled healthcare solutions.

Alira Health (www.alirahealth.com), a global technology-enabled healthcare consultancy, announced today the closing of an equity financing in which it raised gross proceeds of US$40 million. Alira Health intends to use the funds to invest in solutions that actively engage patients in the delivery of services for healthcare providers, payers, and suppliers. The financing was provided by key existing investors Creadev, an evergreen investment company backed by the Mulliez family of France.

"Alira Health's mission is to humanize healthcare. We are extremely pleased to have the support of our investors who share our vision of putting patients at the center of healthcare transformation and innovation," said Gabriele Brambilla, CEO and Co-Founder of Alira Health. "This investment positions us to lead the market for delivering services using data collected directly from patients on digital health platforms. Our clients will have a clear advantage in developing and commercializing products by using patient-provided data to inform every stage of their product life cycle continuum."

"We continue to be impressed with Alira Health's strategy and growth," said Yohann Gbahoué, Healthcare Managing Director, Creadev. "Alira Health's vision of patient-centric health care innovation, coupled with their ability to deliver on this promise, is truly revolutionary. We commend Alira Health on its transformational acquisitions and look forward to supporting the firm's organic and inorganic growth."

About Creadev:

Creadev is an evergreen investment firm operating worldwide, controlled by the Mulliez family, founders of one of the largest Business to Consumer retail platforms in the world. Creadev is committed to long-term collaboration with innovative, passionate, and human-driven entrepreneurs that are focused on creating widespread access to essential goods and services such as healthcare, sustainable consumption, and food. Based in Paris, and with offices in New-York, Shanghai and Nairobi, Creadev invests in companies well positioned to scale and become worldwide leaders in their respective sectors. Launched in 2002, Creadev has invested over €1.8 Bn in companies in stages ranging from venture to growth equity and buyout.

About Alira Health:

Alira Health is an international patient-centric and technology-enabled advisory firm whose mission is to humanize healthcare. We work with healthcare and life sciences organizations looking for support across their entire solutions lifecycle. From development to medical care, we complement our clients' expertise with a full spectrum of services including research and clinical development solutions, technology-powered consulting, and real-world evidence.

Our integrated and multidisciplinary team of over 500 scientists, strategists, economists, clinicians, and biostatisticians collaborate across our North American, European, and Asian offices and advise 80% of the top 50% of MedTech companies and 50% of the top 50% of Pharma companies.

Learn more at https://www.alirahealth.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005095/en/