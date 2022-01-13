Hers Introduces New Prescription Dermatology Offerings Increasing Support for Women Experiencing Common Yet Emotionally Distressing Hair Loss

Topical Finasteride & Minoxidil Spray and Oral Spironolactone Join the Hers Collection of Dermatology Offerings Focused on Hair Loss. Now Available, Helping Address a Common Condition That Impacts 30 Million Women in the U.S.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (("Hims &, Hers", NYSE:HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has launched two new prescription offerings -- Topical Finasteride & Minoxidil Spray and Oral Spironolactone -- to provide women with more effective solutions to address hair loss, which 1 in 3 women -- roughly 30 million women in the US alone -- experience at some time in their lives.
"This launch is the direct result of Hers' close relationship with our consumers, listening to their health goals and what they feel is missing from the hair loss market," said Hilary Coles, co-founder and SVP of Brand & Innovation, Hims & Hers. "Our ability to continue to bring clinically-proven ingredients to market in a unique dosage form through innovative compounding preparations remains unparalleled. We've made it our mission to destigmatize issues like hair loss so that women aren't embarrassed to confidently take control of their health!"
In recent years, medical experts have seen an increase in patients across the country suffering from stress-related hair loss. Internet searches alone for hair loss have increased by 8 percent in the 12 months since February 2021 – an average of more than 829,000 times a month in the US alone. Hers has made the commitment to be the ally women need to help win the battle against hair loss with the introduction of two new prescription products:
- Topical Finasteride & Minoxidil Spray: The new topical spray combines 3% Finasteride and 6% Minoxidil, two clinically proven ingredients into a single, easy-to-use, no-mess spot treatment spray designed specifically for use by women.
- Oral Spironolactone: An easy once a day antiandrogen pill that is clinically proven to slow down shedding and regrow new hair for women experiencing hair loss.
Hers offers a variety of hair care offerings, including stand-alone Minoxidil 5% foam and Minoxidil 2% topical solution hair regrowth treatments, as well as biotin gummies to support healthy hair, thickening shampoo and conditioner, repairing hair mask and a cleansing scalp scrub. To further personalize the experience to the needs of individual consumers, Hers offers a simple hair care assessment tool, which provides a recommended hair care routine based on answers provided to a few hair related questions.
Those consumers looking to purchase either of these new prescription offerings will need to first complete a consultation with a healthcare provider through the Hims & Hers platform to see if a prescription treatment is medically recommended and will be able to purchase the prescriptions only if deemed appropriate by the healthcare provider.
For more information on all of Hers hair health offerings, please visit www.forhers.com/hair.
About Hims & Hers
Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.
