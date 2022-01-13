Boulevard Achieves Record 2021 Results With 188 Percent Revenue Growth

Company's client experience platform now used in 2,000 salons and spas nationwide as online booking and seamless payments drive self-care industry resurgence

Boulevard (www.joinblvd.com), provider of the client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses, today announced results from the most successful year in the company's history. Boulevard achieved record growth in 2021, highlighted by a 188 percent year-over-year jump in annual recurring revenue (ARR), the company's third consecutive year of triple-digit ARR growth. Boulevard also more than tripled the size of its customer base and surpassed a half-billion dollars in gross payment volume. More than 25,000 professionals in 2,000 salons and spas across the nation now rely on the Boulevard platform to deliver personable, enjoyable experiences to their clients through online appointment scheduling, messaging, and payments that are simple, elegant, and reliable.

"By treating them to the same legendary service and incredible experience they provide to their own clients, Boulevard continues to earn the trust of salons and spas everywhere," said Matt Danna, co-founder and CEO, Boulevard. "That trust is reflected in the growth we achieved in 2021, and as self-care and wellness continue to play an increasingly essential role in our daily lives, both Boulevard and the businesses we serve are positioned for even greater growth and success in 2022 and beyond."

Fueled by burgeoning consumer demand for personal care and beauty services, the wellness industry surged in 2021. According to a recent report from the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness market was estimated to have reached $5 trillion in 2021, demonstrating its resilience by posting an impressive 13.6 percent annual growth rate despite the ongoing pandemic. According to the same report, the personal care and beauty sector alone will reach nearly $1.5 trillion by 2025.

Against this backdrop, Boulevard achieved a host of milestones and launched numerous new capabilities in 2021 to help its customers take advantage of this thriving marketplace.

Payment facilitation and custom payment hardware

Building on its powerful appointment scheduling and messaging functionality, Boulevard added full payment facilitation (payfac) capabilities in 2021, enabling customers to handle all payment processing and merchant accounts directly within the Boulevard platform. Boulevard processed more than 4.5 million payments on behalf of its customers in 2021.

The company also debuted its own custom payment hardware, Boulevard Duo, a sleek new card reader designed to match the high aesthetic standards and unique needs of modern salons and spas. Boulevard Duo accepts contactless payments, reduces chargebacks with fast EMV processing, and syncs with users' existing Boulevard dashboard via both desktop and mobile apps for a seamless checkout experience.

Boulevard is now the only booking solution in the self-care industry that offers complete end-to-end payment facilitation. Combined with Boulevard's own custom payment hardware, clients can now rely on a single solution to simplify and manage all aspects of the payments process and resolve any issues without involving a third party.

Mobile checkout and key integrations

Already known for creating frictionless checkout experiences, Boulevard simplified the process even further in 2021 with the addition of mobile checkout via the Boulevard Professional app. With mobile checkout, any staff member can close out appointments directly from their phone to create a more seamless experience for clients, including for out-of-salon services.

Boulevard also announced integrations with a number of critical third-party applications, including Facebook and Instagram Book Now, Shopify, Zapier, and Vish. These integrations make it easier for users to do everything from leveraging the power of social media to drive bookings, to maintaining a consistent client experience both online and in-store, to building custom automated workflows, to managing color usage, cost, and waste.

Diverse and expanding workforce

Boulevard nearly doubled the size of its workforce in 2021, with the company's commitment to fully remote work enabling it to attract passionate new team members from across the country. Boulevard also expanded its leadership team with numerous key hires, including Terri Avnaim, chief marketing officer; Karlyn Gold, vice president, partner experience; and Dana Sherrell, vice president, engineering.

Reflecting the diversity of the industry it serves, Boulevard is one of the few technology companies with a majority-female leadership team and one of even fewer with female heads of both sales and engineering. Moreover, 59 percent of Boulevard team members self-identify as female, more than double the technology industry average.

In a testament to its flexible, supportive, and inclusive culture, last week Boulevard was named one of the Best Small Companies to Work For by Built In LA, a leading community platform connecting technology companies and professionals. Built In's 2022 Best Places to Work Awards includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

