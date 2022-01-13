Emerson Named 'Industrial IoT Company of the Year' in 2022 IoT Breakthrough Awards

Award recognizes Emerson's innovation in industrial automation and software to help customers reach global sustainability targets
Global technology and industrial software leader Emerson EMR has been named the "Industrial IoT Company of the Year" by IoT Breakthrough – an honor awarded to the company four of the last five years. IoT Breakthrough, which received nearly 4,000 nominations for the 2022 competition, recognizes Emerson's technology and software innovation that is helping customers in essential industries realize safer, more efficient and sustainable operations.
Emerson's Plantweb™ is the most comprehensive ecosystem of sensors, smart devices, industrial software and analytics in the industry. In addition, Emerson designs and delivers more smart sensing devices than any company in the world.
"Emerson's advanced digital technologies, software and analytics have been delivering measurable operational improvements in manufacturing facilities for years, and now these same technologies are highly focused on sustainability," said Mark Bulanda, executive president of Emerson's Automation Solutions business. "We're helping customers in power, energy, chemical, life sciences, food and beverage and so many other industries advance their sustainability goals in tangible, scalable ways."
Through its Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) portfolio of digital technologies, software and analytics, Emerson is helping some of the world's largest companies achieve Top Quartile performance in key areas, including higher reliability, increased safety and reduced energy emissions. These IIoT technologies are transforming industrial operating models, enabling remote and autonomous operations while making manufacturing teams more agile and collaborative.
"Emerson's advanced automation and digital technologies are instrumental in helping customers optimize their operations while helping them meet robust environmental sustainability goals," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "Congratulations, once again, on being our choice for ‘Industrial IoT Company of the Year.'"
IoT Breakthrough honors the world's best companies, leaders, technologies and products in a range of IoT categories – from industrial and enterprise, to consumer and connected home. Winners are selected by a panel of senior-level professionals experienced in the IoT space, including journalists, analysts and technology executives.
About Emerson
Emerson EMR, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.
About IoT Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.
