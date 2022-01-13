GEM Mining Announces December 2021 Production Results

Active miner fleet increases nearly 50%

GEM Mining, a bitcoin ("BTC") mining company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, published its mining production results for the month of December 2021. December saw a month-over-month increase in bitcoin mined, hash rate, the number of active miners deployed, reported revenue, and net income for the company.

Key metrics include:

- At the end of December, GEM Mining had an active miner fleet of 13,118 miners. This was an active miner fleet increase of 49%, compared to the 8,802 active miners deployed at the end of November.

- In December, GEM Mining had a hash rate of 1.45 Exahash per Second (EH/s), increasing 70.5%, compared to 0.85 EH/s in November.

- GEM Mining produced 171.4 BTC in December, increasing 26.6%, compared to 135.4 BTC produced in November.

- GEM Mining produced 607.6 BTC in 2021, with mining operations beginning in February of that year.

- GEM Mining reported $8.45MM in revenue in December, increasing 2.7%, compared to $8.23MM in November. The slight revenue increase reflects a combination of a strong increase in BTC production for the company and a drop in the value of BTC.

- The company reported $3.05MM in unaudited net income in December. Reported net income excludes consideration of non-cash impairment charges for cryptocurrency held as of 12/31.

"Across all production metrics, GEM Mining finished 2021 on a strong note," explained John Warren, CEO of GEM Mining. "Since our founding, we have shown our consistent ability to rapidly deploy high-quality miners and efficiently produce BTC. With 19,000 additional, fully-funded and hosted miners set to come online in the coming months, we are well-positioned to continue that growth trajectory in 2022."

About GEM Mining

Headquartered in Greenville, SC, GEM Mining is a privately held, institutional-grade bitcoin (BTC) mining company focused on maximizing equity returns for its investors.

