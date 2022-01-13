SierraConstellation Partners Promotes Tom Lynch to President & Chief Operating Officer

SierraConstellation Partners LLC (SCP), an interim management and advisory firm to middle-market companies in transition, has promoted Tom Lynch to President and Chief Operating Officer.

Since joining SCP in 2018, Lynch has played a pivotal role in building SCP's nationwide presence from his base in the Northeast. He has led some of SCP's most high-profile engagements, including serving as the interim CEO of David's Bridal and as the Chairman and CEO of MedMen. In addition to his stellar client and business development work, Lynch has served as a culture carrier and mentor to the next generation of SCP professionals.

In his new position, Lynch will take a leadership role in driving SCP's next phase of growth, working alongside SCP Founder and CEO Larry Perkins to expand the firm's presence nationwide while continuing to be involved in client engagements.

"When we brought Tom on board in 2018, we knew he would be a great addition to our team, and he has succeeded beyond our expectations," said Perkins. "In addition to his skills as an established business leader and operator, Tom's proven executive leadership experience and entrepreneurial spirit have helped him grow SCP's presence across the country as well as in new service verticals and industry sectors. He has also been a great mentor to so many professionals at the firm and epitomizes what we look for in a leader. We are thrilled to promote Tom into this new role and are looking forward to his continued success at SCP."

"It's been such a pleasure working with Larry and the entire SCP team over the past few years, and I'm beyond excited to take on this new role in charting the company's growth," said Lynch. "Since joining SCP, I've been lucky enough to work with some of the smartest people in the industry who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves to deliver the best results for our clients. We are creating a new model for our industry at SCP which prioritizes hands-on, senior-heavy engagement with our clients, and there is plenty of room to scale this model across all of our areas of expertise. I am deeply appreciative of this opportunity and am looking forward to what the future holds."

In addition to his work leading engagements at SCP, Lynch brings a wide range of leadership experience to his new role. Prior to joining SCP, Lynch was the Managing Partner and Founder of Woods Hole Capital, an asset management platform utilizing ABL strategies in the consumer sector. Prior to Woods Hole, he was the Chairman and CEO of Frederick's of Hollywood, a publicly traded apparel retailer, where he oversaw a six-year turnaround plan which culminated in a successful sale to a private equity buyer. Earlier in his career, Lynch served as the CEO of a global hedge fund with positions on five continents and as a senior executive with Mellon Institutional Asset Management, where he was a member of the senior management committee.

About SierraConstellation Partners, LLC

SierraConstellation Partners (SCP) is a national interim management and advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, and Seattle. SCP serves middle-market companies and their partners and investors navigating their way through difficult business challenges. Our team's real-world experience, operational mindset, and hands-on approach enable us to deliver effective operational improvements and financial solutions to help companies restore value, regain creditor confidence, and capitalize on opportunities.

As former CEOs, COOs, CFOs, private equity investors, and investment bankers, our team of senior professionals has decades of experience operating and advising companies. For more information, please visit www.sierraconstellation.com.

