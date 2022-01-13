Inveniam Announces Partnership with Tokeny to Drive Private Asset Secondary Markets

The partnership comes alongside a €5m investment in Tokeny from Inveniam, Apex Fund Services, and K20 Fund

Inveniam Capital Partners, Inc. ("Inveniam"), and Inveniam.io, its operating system for private market data that drives price discovery and automated waterfall calculation, announced today a partnership with Tokeny Solutions ("Tokeny"). The partnership includes a €5m investment in the Luxembourg-based tokenization platform; the investment is led by Inveniam with participation from K20 Fund and Apex Fund Services.

Inveniam works with private market asset owners and managers to deliver trusted valuation and pricing data using distributed ledger technology. This data underpins private market digital assets and gives these assets integrity upon which market participants can establish price discovery. The Inveniam.io platform enables asset owners and managers to benefit from a more liquid asset, whose value is easier to unlock.

Tokeny offers a comprehensive and institutional-grade white-label solution for digital assets that allows asset owners and managers to efficiently and compliantly issue, transfer, and manage digital assets. All processes — from the client onboarding process, including KYC/AML checks, to the administration required to manage investor subscriptions, capital tables, distributions, and capital calls — are streamlined on the Tokeny platform.

The partnership aims to pair better data in private market assets with tokenization to unlock asset liquidity. This partnership will provide the key technical solutions private asset owners need, covering the entire life cycle of private market assets and underpinned with trusted data regarding asset valuation and pricing. This opens the door to global secondary trading of these tokenized assets and can create significant value for private market investors, as well as asset owners, managers, and servicers.

"We've been collaborating with the Tokeny team for more than two years and they have built a remarkable company and technology stack, which can interface with global exchanges and connect to the DeFi markets as well," said Pat O'Meara, Chairman and CEO of Inveniam. "Global secondary trading of private market assets in a tokenized form will transform the alternatives space, including CRE, infrastructure, private equity, and private credit. To become a reality, the market demands a high-functioning user experience, seamless technology utilization/integration with legacy systems, and underlying data that can be trusted, all within the right regulatory structures. This partnership addresses all those requirements for success."

While Tokeny's solutions provide a compliance infrastructure enabling asset managers to easily bring nearly every kind of real-world asset to the blockchain, Inveniam allows investors to access trusted data and asset valuation. Liquidity will be realized as investors can conduct peer-to-peer transfers using Tokeny's compliance framework with a fair and transparent price reference provided by Inveniam.

"Tokeny's capabilities pick up right where Inveniam's end and vice versa, addressing two of the biggest obstacles in private markets — pricing data and compliance — through a hyper-efficient infrastructure," said Luc Falempin, CEO of Tokeny. "In tandem with this very synergistic partnership, the investment by Apex, K20, and Inveniam will allow us to further improve our solutions and accelerate the adoption of tokenization with what we believe to be the best-in-class technology."

Additional value to the market is expected to accrue as the partnership will ultimately enable Apex Group, Inveniam's fund administration partner, to deliver cutting-edge, end-to-end services to a broad ecosystem of private asset owners.

For more information, visit inveniam.io.

About Inveniam

Inveniam is a blockchain-based fintech company, headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices in New York City and Novi, MI. Founded in 2017, Inveniam has built Inveniam.io, a powerful technology platform that utilizes big data, AI, and blockchain technology to provide not only surety of data, but high-functioning use of that data in a distributed data ecosystem. Through Inveniam's platform, users can obtain real-time pricing of private, infrequently traded assets, accelerate diligence, accurately price assets, and identify buyers for those assets. Inveniam's platform credentials data to commute trust throughout the global financial system. Inveniam holds numerous patents pertaining to the ingestion of data into smart contracts. As of January 2022, there are $5.7 billion in assets on the platform.

About Tokeny

Tokeny allows financial actors operating in private markets to compliantly and seamlessly issue, transfer, and manage securities using distributed ledger technology, enabling them to improve asset liquidity. Due to disconnected and siloed services that are currently used to enforce trust, private markets experience poor asset transferability with little to no liquidity. By applying trust, compliance, and control on a hyper-efficient infrastructure, Tokeny enables market participants to unlock significant advancements in the transferability and liquidity of financial instruments. Tokeny is the leader in its field and in 2020 was named one of the top 50 companies in the blockchain space by CB Insights. The company is backed by Euronext.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005312/en/