Free Webinar on How to Better Enable "Work from Anywhere" hosted by LOGIX Fiber Networks

Insights Shared During January 19 Webinar Will Help Businesses Gain a Competitive Advantage

LOGIX Fiber Networks, the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, will host a free webinar on January 19 at 10 am CDT to share what businesses need to know about collaboration tools that will facilitate greater productivity in a hybrid remote and office work environment.

Perhaps the biggest change in business over the past two years has been the incredible rise in employees working remotely. While it may have been forced on many businesses because of the pandemic, many companies are willingly shifting operations to support a hybrid workforce that splits their time between home and office.

"As companies enter 2022, successfully navigating the hybrid work environment is going to be key for companies to keep employees productive," said Scott Brueggeman, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of LOGIX. "The right telecom solutions can ensure seamless connectivity for mobile work forces, improve collaboration among employees, and ensure security across applications and locations. During this webinar, experts will share insights into how businesses can increase productivity and gain a competitive advantage with the LOGIX Business Voice Cloud solution."

Key topics in the webinar will include how:

Businesses can effectively stay-in-touch in a variety of ways using presence, messaging, voice and video

A cloud-based communications solution can adapt as businesses need change

A hosted solution delivers a better cost benefit tradeoff since it doesn't require a large capital outlay

LOGIX can offer a complete solution to support multiple facets of a hybrid work environment

Webinar speakers include LOGIX's Ross Ferguson, VP Product Development, and Joshua Foshee, Sales Engineering Manager. Ferguson leads new product development and lifecycle management with LOGIX and has over 20 years of experience delivering new network solutions. Foshee leads the sales engineering team supporting sales efforts across enterprise, channel, & wholesale arenas.

To register for the free event, click here. If you have questions or need more information, call 281-688-6283.

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

LOGIX Fiber Networks is the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, providing highly secure fiber-based data, voice services, and data center access to over 10,000 enterprise and carrier customers, and connecting nearly 100 third-party data centers across Texas.

With a 35-year history, LOGIX is known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible and fast connectivity options, and best-in-class reliability due to its built-for-business fiber network. LOGIX offers a broad range of business voice and data options, as well as wholesale carrier solutions. Business services include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, and Cloud Connect. Wholesale carrier solutions include Ethernet and wavelength transport, metro and long haul, dark fiber, cell site fronthaul/backhaul and IP connectivity.

For more information about LOGIX, call 281-336-9006 or visit logix.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter, and Facebook.

