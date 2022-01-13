United Kingdom VoIP Market Report 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "VoIP Market in UK 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The VoIP market in UK is poised to grow by $4.83 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.08%

This study identifies the high adoption of BYOD policy as one of the prime reasons driving the VoIP market growth in UK during the next few years. The market is driven by increasing number of mobile computing devices and high operational flexibility.

The report on the VoIP market in UK provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The VoIP market in UK analysis includes the type and access segments.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading VoIP market vendors in UK that include Ascom Holding AG, Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Exponential-e Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Yealink Network Technology Co. Ltd.

Also, the VoIP market in UK analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

International VoIP calls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Domestic VoIP calls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Access

Market segments

Comparison by Access

Computer to phone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Computer to computer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Phone to phone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Access

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ascom Holding AG

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Exponential-e Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Mitel Networks Corp.

NEC Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Yealink Network Technology Co. Ltd

