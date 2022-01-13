Sprinklr Announces Leadership Changes and Board Appointment; Affirms Guidance for Q4 and Full Year FY 2022

News Summary:

Manish Sarin joins as CFO to position Sprinklr for the next chapter of scale, growth, and efficiency.

Eileen Schloss joins the board of directors to further Sprinklr's commitment to its culture and employees.

Chris Lynch to support transition to new CFO before departing; COO Vivek Kundra to depart.

Sprinklr reiterates financial guidance for the fourth quarter fiscal 2022 and full year fiscal 2022.

Sprinklr CXM, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced several leadership changes, an appointment to its board of directors, and reiterated financial guidance.

Manish Sarin will join Sprinklr as Chief Financial Officer on January 24, 2022, reporting to Sprinklr Founder, Chairman and CEO, Ragy Thomas.

Manish has more than 20 years' experience scaling high-growth technology companies. He will help position Sprinklr for the next chapter of scale, growth, and efficiency. Prior to joining Sprinklr, Manish was the Chief Financial Officer of Exabeam, Inc. from October 2018 to November 2021. Prior to that, he served as the Executive Vice President of Finance at Proofpoint, Inc. from October 2012 to September 2018. And prior to Proofpoint, he advised technology companies on corporate finance matters while serving at Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan.

Eileen Schloss has been appointed to the Sprinklr Board of Directors, effective January 13, 2022.

With more than 30 years' experience, Eileen has led HR for publicly-traded software companies like Medidata and Rovi, as well as Apple. She is a transformational leader with extensive experience with acquisitions, divestitures, change initiatives, and compensation decisions. She is currently on the boards of directors of Alteryx AYX and CCC Intelligent Solutions CCCS and a Human Capital Operations Advisor to Advent International Corporation, one of the world's largest private equity investors.

For more information about the Sprinklr Board of Directors, please visit here.

"I am very excited to have two exceptional global leaders join us to support our next level of growth as a public company. Manish has an excellent track record scaling high-growth technology companies, and his financial rigor and experience managing shareholder relationships will be an amazing addition in positioning us for long-term durable growth. And Eileen's public company experience in HR advising CEOs and boards will help guide us as we continue to grow our culture so our people can thrive and contribute to building the world's most loved software company," said Thomas.

Manish succeeds Chris Lynch, who will transition from the CFO role into an advisory role, effective January 24, 2022. Chris will then transition to a consulting role beginning on August 1, 2022 and continue through the end of FY23 to ensure a seamless and smooth transition before leaving to pursue other opportunities. Vivek Kundra, Chief Operating Officer, will leave Sprinklr to pursue a new opportunity effective February 12, 2022.

"Chris and Vivek have had an immeasurable impact on Sprinklr's success over the last nine and four years, respectively. They joined to help us grow, scale and prepare Sprinklr for life as a public company. They helped us achieve that and so much more. Their contributions and friendship are cherished, and we wish them well," said Thomas.

Sprinklr reiterates its financial guidance for the fourth quarter fiscal 2022 and full year fiscal 2022, as provided in a press release issued on December 9, 2021.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world's most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

