Global Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market 2022-2026: Expansion and Strategic Acquisition of Commercial Real Estate Sector Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The pubs, bars, and nightclubs market is poised to grow by $24.60 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.28%

This study identifies the changing consumer lifestyles and rise in disposable income in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by increasing number of pubs and bars and expansion and strategic acquisition of commercial real estate sector.

The report on the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pubs, bars, and nightclubs market vendors that include Accor S.A., Attaboy, Chyau Fwu Wines and Spirits Pte Ltd, Floreria Atlantico, J D Wetherspoon plc, Kings Head Pub, Maybourne Hotel Group., Mitchells and Butlers plc, The Atlas, and The Clumsies.

Also, the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Foods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accor S.A.

Attaboy

Chyau Fwu Wines and Spirits Pte Ltd

Floreria Atlantico

J D Wetherspoon plc

Kings Head Pub

Maybourne Hotel Group.

Mitchells and Butlers plc

The Atlas

The Clumsies

