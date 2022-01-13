Insights on the Micro and Nano Air Vehicles for Defense and Security Global Market to 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Micro and Nano Air Vehicles for Defense and Security - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed analysis of the global micro and nano UAV market for defense and security over the next eight years, and provides market size forecasts. Furthermore, it covers key technological and market trends in the industry and analyzes factors influencing demand for micro and nano UAV systems.

The micro UAV Market for military applications is projected to register a CAGR of 5.7% over 2020-2030. And nano UAVs will register a growth of 34.04% from 2022 to 2030.

By 2030, the worldwide need for military-grade micro and nano UAVs will reach about 100,000 systems. The major growth of the market is anticipated from 2025 to 2030 when the majority of demand for micro and nano drones will generate in Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Most nations are yet to test and take trials of micro and nano drones and approve the products. The U.S. and European nations are currently ordering micro and nano UAVs as a part of their futuristic robotic army programs. It will be an integration of ground robots with aerial robots.

Nano UAVs are especially considered as flying sensors to help personal surveillance and reconnaissance. The need was established during Afghanistan and Gulf wars. After coming back from wars in Afghanistan the US and NATO countries will show a reduction in ground-based situational awareness needs and it will depend on more on-air surveillance using nano UAVs. The future will be to fight wars with electronic countermeasures using space warcraft and UAVs.

China is investing heavily in swarms of combat UAVs. The targets are India and control intrusions in South China Sea region. To counter China's ambitious policies Japan and India are working on UAV policies to include more micro and nano UAVs. This will increase the demand for micro and nano drones in Asian markets.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following

Overview : Snapshot of the micro and nano UAV market during 2022 - 2030, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending concerning regions as well as by application, types, and platforms. It sheds light on the emergence of new platforms like the BUG and Fengniao.

: Snapshot of the micro and nano UAV market during 2022 - 2030, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending concerning regions as well as by application, types, and platforms. It sheds light on the emergence of new platforms like the BUG and Fengniao. Market Dynamics : Insights into the technological developments in the platforms and micro and nano UAV systems and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

: Insights into the technological developments in the platforms and micro and nano UAV systems and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants. Segment Analysis : Insights into the micro and nano UAVs market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

: Insights into the micro and nano UAVs market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment. Regional Review : Insights into present micro and nano UAV strength and future demand for top countries within a region.

: Insights into present micro and nano UAV strength and future demand for top countries within a region. Regional Analysis : Insights into the micro and nano UAV market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

: Insights into the micro and nano UAV market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region. Trend Analysis - Key Defense Market : Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the micro and nano UAV platforms expected to be in demand in each region.

: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the micro and nano UAV platforms expected to be in demand in each region. Key Program Analysis : Details of the top programs in micro and nano UAVs are expected to be executed during the forecast period.

: Details of the top programs in micro and nano UAVs are expected to be executed during the forecast period. Competitive landscape analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of the global micro and nano UAV industry. It provides an overview of key defense companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Reasons to buy

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the micro and nano UAVs market over the next eight years

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for micro and nano UAV platforms in the top spending countries and other potential non-US markets across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels that are driving the global micro and nano UAV market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the defense ministries of different countries within the global micro and nano UAV markets.

Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the micro and nano UAV systems providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available

Companies Mentioned

AeroVironment

BAE Systems

Baykar Makina

Elbit Systems

Elistair Lockheed Martin

EMT GmbH

Huaqing Innovation Limited

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Parrot

Teledyne FLIR

Zala Aero Group

Zyrone Dynamic

