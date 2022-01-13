Global Airport Security Market and Technology Forecast to 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Airport Security - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of Airport Security technologies, markets, and outlay (expenditures) over the next 8 years - 2021-2030 in the Aviation Industry. It also examines Airport Security markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
Throughout the report the publisher shows how Airport Security Tech is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", emergence of new Airport security tech in the Aviation industry.
Segmentation
The report concentrates on five (5) major segments of Airport Security:
- Region
- Technology
- System
- Service
- End User
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- Overview: Snapshot of the various Airport security tech in the aviation market during 2021-2030, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence on new technologies
- Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.
- Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.
- Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.
- Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.
- Trend Analysis: Key Civil, Commercial & Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.
- Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.
- Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
Scope
- The Airport Security Industry is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8% over 2021-2030
- In terms of technologies Face recognition and Checkpoint CT Scanners is anticipated to account for one of the largest share of expenditure globally
- The Middle East market is growing rapidly and European vendors can make rapid inroads into this market
- The fastest growing market from 2024 onwards will be Asia as the Chinese and Indian Government continues to make billions of dollars of investment in this industry
Reasons to buy
- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global Airport Security industry over the next eight years
- Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different systems segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them
- Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others
- Identify the major channels that are driving the global big data analytics business, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion
- Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the ministries of different countries within the big data industry
- Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top systems providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus Defense and Space
- Auto Clear LLC
- BAE System
- Boeing
- Bosch Security Systems
- CEIA Spa
- Fischer Research Laboratory
- Idemia
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin
- Nuctech Company Ltd.
- Raytheon
- RedX Defense Security Solutions
- Saab
- Scanna MSC Ltd
- Smiths Detection LLC
- THALES
- Westminster Group PLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28ikv6
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005568/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.