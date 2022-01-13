DXC Technology Named Leader in Five Insurance Categories in NelsonHall NEAT Report 2021

DXC Technology DXC, a leading Fortune 500 technology services provider was recognized by analyst firm NelsonHall as a Leader, its highest designated ranking, in five insurance categories in its NEAT™ Life, Annuities & Pension: Operational Transformation 2021 report.

DXC Technology provides insurance-specific services across the Enterprise Technology Stack, including business process as a service and insurance software. DXC's capabilities were positioned as a Leader in:

Overall performance

Operational transformation to digital systems and processes

New business setup and underwriting

Benefit and fund management

Life claims administration

"DXC's comprehensive digital portfolio will see continued growth, with specific expansion of digital customer experience capabilities, biometric integration in medical underwriting, and best-in-class new business setup solutions," said Ashley Singleton, NelsonHall Market Research Analyst. "Further development of digital solutions and digital transformation offerings will support DXC's aim to enhance touch-less processing, reduce administrative costs, and improve customer satisfaction for life, annuities and pension carriers."

The report assessed the performance of eight vendors on their ability to both deliver immediate benefit and meet clients' future requirements in comparison to their peers, and categorized them as a Leader, High Achiever, Innovator or Major Player. DXC's strengths specifically included:

Ensuring biometric partnerships and incorporating data into the carrier's underwriting process

Serving as a licensed third-party administrator (TPA) in the U.S. and licensed broker-dealer in Canada, and utilizing this expertise in compliance and regulation

Providing conversational artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in DXC Assure for Life and Wealth, as well as partnered solutions to enhance the customer experience

Continuing to curate a growing partnership ecosystem that provides comprehensive digital and service offerings - for instance - health and supplemental capabilities to Life, Annuity and Pension (LA&P) carriers

Securing cloud-enabled solutions for TPA, BPS and BPaaS client engagements to reduce operating costs

Investing extensively in talent skilling and expertise, and comprehensive proprietary digital solutions

"DXC is very proud to be named a Leader in five insurance categories assessed by NelsonHall, reflecting our commitment to optimize and transform our customers' business operations and ensure they achieve lower costs, increase agility and open new channels for growth," said Tom Pettit, president of the Americas region, DXC Technology. "DXC's Leader positions with NelsonHall also demonstrate the strength and breadth of our team delivering these services, many of whom hold insurance-specific designations."

A summary analysis of DXC's abilities based on the NelsonHall vendor evaluation/assessment can be accessed here.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology DXC helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the "art of the possible" in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for service providers, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

