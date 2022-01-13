Everest Names Global Industry Leader Artur Klinger Head of International Reinsurance

Appoints Rui Marliere to Lead Company's Latin America & Caribbean Reinsurance Business

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest" or the "Company") RE, a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, announced today that Artur Klinger has been named Head of International Reinsurance. In this new role, Klinger will oversee the company's reinsurance business in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, reporting directly to Everest Group COO and Head of Reinsurance Jim Williamson. Additionally, the company has appointed Rui Marliere to lead its Latin America, and Caribbean reinsurance business. These appointments build on Everest's global leadership position and commitment to providing clients and distribution partners with best-in-class solutions.

"The exceptional track record and local expertise Artur and Rui bring to our international reinsurance business reflect the leadership excellence Everest is known for throughout the world," said Juan C. Andrade, Everest President and CEO. "We will continue to invest in the people and infrastructure that best position us to support the needs of the global market, further advance Everest's long-term growth agenda and deliver on our promise to our shareholders and the businesses and communities who need us the most."

Klinger brings more than two decades of deep reinsurance experience to the role, most recently as Managing Director of Continental Europe at Everest where he built a successful team and achieved strong growth in the P&C Treaty portfolio. Prior to Everest, Klinger held various executive roles at Munich Re, most recently as Chief Underwriting Officer of its Swiss subsidiary NewRe, where he led a profitable global P&C business. He was also a Managing Director of Munich Re's Capital Partners unit, responsible for structuring reinsurance solutions to support growth and capital strategies for clients across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Klinger also served as Chief Actuary at Allianz Risk Transfer and Alea. He is based in Zurich and holds a Ph.D. in statistics.

Marliere has been promoted to support the Reinsurance Division's growth objectives in Latin America and the Caribbean. He also brings more than two decades of experience in the region, including leading underwriting business in Brazil, Peru, and Chile. Most recently, Marliere served as the Head Treaty Underwriter for Everest's Caribbean and Colombia portfolios. Prior to joining Everest, Marliere held various key leadership roles at XL Group in treaty and facultative underwriting, claims, and accounting.

"The appointments of Artur and Rui are a testament to Everest's extraordinary talent and reflect Everest's reputation as a preferred global reinsurance underwriter," said Jim Williamson, Everest Group COO and Head of Reinsurance. "Both are seasoned, international executives who understand the needs of local markets with the experience and relationships to best serve them. They augment our global team and capabilities and play an important role in positioning Everest for the future."

