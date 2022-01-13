JRNI, the Industry-Leading Enterprise SaaS Scheduling Platform, Announces Majority Investment by AKMAZO CAPITAL

JRNI, the experiential relationship management (XRM) platform for scheduling and managing personalized experiences at scale, today announces the close of a majority investment round from AKMAZO CAPITAL. JRNI will use the investment capital to expedite product development and expand sales, marketing, and customer support functions. Financial terms were not disclosed.
JRNI offers the leading enterprise scheduling platform that is designed to optimize the customer journey through powerful personalized experiences, both in-person and remotely. Some of the world's largest retailers, credit unions, retail banks, wealth management firms, and other organizations leverage the solution to dramatically increase conversions and customer satisfaction, while managing staffing allocations, capacity, safety, and profitability.
AKMAZO CAPITAL is a growth equity firm that focuses on leveraging its substantial high-growth operating experience to help technology companies scale rapidly and efficiently. Jaime Ellertson, Chairman and Managing Partner of AKMAZO CAPITAL, commented, "JRNI has revolutionized the management of virtual and in-person appointments and events, at scale, for the largest enterprise financial services and retail organizations globally, resulting in higher revenues and happier, more loyal customers. We are excited to add our expertise and capital to help the JRNI team accelerate future growth."
About JRNI
JRNI is an experiential relationship management (XRM) platform for scheduling and managing personalized experiences at scale. With apps for facilitating appointments, queuing, and events, plus an industry-leading analytics tool, JRNI helps businesses offer remote and in-person experiences that build stronger customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction and loyalty, and increase revenue and efficiency. To learn more, visit www.jrni.com.
About AKMAZO CAPITAL
AKMAZO CAPITAL is an investment firm focused on building market-leading SaaS and recurring revenue businesses. The firm was founded by a multi-disciplinary team of successful SaaS executives with more than 150 years of collective experience growing and scaling software companies, leading to successful outcomes and delivering outsized returns. The firm's Active Advisor model establishes a working partnership with portfolio company management teams and gives them access to the partners' guidance in all functional operating roles, extensive former employee and customer networks, and a proven, repeatable, and disciplined operating model refined across multiple success stories. To learn more, visit www.AkmazoCapital.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005178/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.