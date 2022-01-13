605 and Deloitte Digital Join Forces to Develop 605 EXCHAN6E

As 605's exclusive software engineering and development provider, Deloitte Digital will accelerate time-to-market for the new media trading currency

Today, 605, a global leader in television and cross-platform measurement, analytics, and attribution, and Deloitte Digital, the experience consultancy, announced a collaboration that will accelerate time-to-market for 605's newest product, 605 EXCHAN6E. The independent media trading currency offers an alternative designed to underpin advertising transactions between partners on the buy-side and the sell-side.

Under the engagement, Deloitte Digital will serve as 605's exclusive software engineering and development provider, responsible for delivering a long-term roadmap of features and functionalities to further scale and augment 605's existing 605 PLATF0RM® in response to the needs of the dynamic advertising marketplace. In this role, Deloitte will work side-by-side with 605's internal engineering and software development organization.

"In the wake of unprecedented disruption within the advertising landscape, we are aggressively moving forward with our goal to provide a trusted, independent currency in response to market needs," said 605 Founder and CEO Kristin Dolan. "This exclusive relationship with Deloitte is another step toward our objective and will enhance our ability to meet the growing demand for better and more effective television measurement solutions."

605 EXCHAN6E will build on the capabilities already delivered to partners through 605 PLATF0RM®, a mature, highly scaled, and high-speed audience measurement tool that ingests over 1.2 billion relevant audience and advertising metrics daily across thousands of networks and affiliates. 605 PLATF0RM® is already widely deployed by various programmers, agencies, and brands.

"We are excited to collaborate with 605 on their mission to bring seamless, accurate, and varied measurement across linear and digital viewing to the market," said Oliver Siodmak, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Deloitte Digital. "The TV audience measurement environment is rapidly evolving to meet customer needs and expectations, and we look forward to supporting this industry shift toward better solutions."

605 will launch an Open Partner Program to support the launch of 605 EXCHAN6E, allowing market-leading programmers, agencies, and advertisers to closely work with 605 to create an independent ecosystem with a stable, accurate, consistent and always-on medium of exchange for the trading of advertising.

About 605

605 is an independent TV measurement and analytics firm that offers advertising and content measurement, attribution, planning, optimization and analytical solutions including a new media trading currency to allow willing buyers and sellers of media to transact. 605's multi-source deterministic viewership dataset measures 22 million households across over 200 U.S. markets and offers whole-home TV viewing visibility by combining the best attributes of set-top box and ACR data. 605 is unique in that its dataset supports 100 percent deterministic audience measurement at the household level while being reportable second by second with proprietary projection methodologies, all in a privacy compliant manner.

