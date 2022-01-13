Mansion Entertainment Group Unveils Major Film, Television, Animation and Music Expansion in Missouri

Plans Announced For Major Film Studio Development
Today marks a major milestone for the future of the film and television industry in Missouri.
This morning, corporate representatives have unveiled the major expansion of the entertainment brand that was born with creation of the iconic "Mansion Theatre" in Branson, Missouri nearly 30 years ago.
Now recognized as "The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts", this historic 3000 seat venue is the home for an array of world class entertainment and an expanded line-up from the world of music to Broadway, defining the Mid West's Premiere Performing Arts Center and the core of the Mansion Entertainment Group.
Mansion Entertainment Group now encompasses a well defined brand of creative production entities strategically designed to create, produce original content and provide production tech and studio facilities to the industry.
This includes, "Mansion Animation" with teams in Missouri and Europe. The original CGI animation arm is currently in production on a new animated film which will premiere in major film festivals worldwide later this year and is in pre-development for a full length animated musical motion picture.
"Mansion Sound" opening in late Spring 2022 in Branson, Missouri features unique audio production and post production studios for motion pictures/television and music. The new state of the art custom made equipment exclusive to Mansion Sound is currently not available anywhere else in the world making the facility a one-of-a kind destination for the industry.
"Mansion Film and Television" is currently in pre-production for a major world-class musical concert experience which will emanate from "The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts" in Branson, featuring a myriad of special musical guests from the world of Broadway, Rock, Country, Gospel and more and a full symphony orchestra. The unique televised special will be syndicated domestically and internationally as a musical gift to the world from the Mansion.
Plans were also announced today for the development of "Mansion Studios" to be located on several hundred acres in Southwest Missouri. The state of the art classically designed motion picture and television studio complex will feature multiple soundstages from 48,000 square feet to 18,000 square feet, expansive motion picture mixing stage for full orchestra, vfx and animation production, full production/post production office centers, multiple mill/flex/construction facilities, full support vendor space, producer cabins and bungalows, classic studio commissary, expansive motion picture screening theatre, backlot locations (suburban, city-scape, western, residential) and full producer amenities.
"Mansion Studios" will also feature a studio tour/attraction allowing guests to experience movie making magic and celebrate the history of motion pictures up close and personal with unique and exciting immersive fun for the entire family.
