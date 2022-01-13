Lightbits Labs Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

Lightbits Labs® (Lightbits®), the first software-defined and NVMe®-based data platform for any cloud, is pleased to announce it has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

This is recognition for the company's unique Complete Data Platform, which is an innovative architecture of NVMe/TCP, Intelligent Flash Management, and VMware vSphere® 7 Update 3 compatibility that delivers high performance, simplicity, and cost-efficiency for VMware environments. As such, Lightbits, the inventor of NVMe/TCP, is quickly becoming the defacto standard for managing, analyzing, and storing data on any cloud. Leveraging NVMe/TCP protocol and a shared storage architecture, Lightbits delivers the lowest latencies and highest scalability while delivering performance equivalent to local flash. Lightbits solves the storage challenges for cloud-centric applications with greater efficiency than proprietary appliances and when combined with VMWare vSphere is giant leap forward in delivering an end-to-end NVMe solutions ecosystem.

"This recognition is further validation that Lightbits fills a critical need for modern IT organizations looking to inject efficiency and agility into the data center. We invented NVMe/TCP, it's native to the software, and thus delivers all the low latency and high performance of local flash. And Lightbits is the only solution available with Intelligent Flash Management for maximum cost-efficiency. So, while we may pause to appreciate this recognition, we'll keep making BIG innovations that enable customers to efficiently leverage their IT investments to extract maximum value from their data," said Carol Platz, Vice President of Marketing, Lightbits Labs.

"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Lightbits as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

About Lightbits Labs

Lightbits Labs (Lightbits) is leading the digital data center transformation by making high-performance elastic block storage available to any cloud. Creators of the NVMe® over TCP (NVMe/TCP) protocol, Lightbits software-defined storage is easy to deploy at scale and delivers performance equivalent to local flash to accelerate cloud-native applications in bare metal, virtual, or containerized environments. Backed by leading enterprise investors including Cisco Investments, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital, and Micron, Lightbits is on a mission to make high-performance elastic block storage simple, scalable and cost-efficient for any cloud.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

