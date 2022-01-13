Dune Real Estate Partners Announces Promotions

Dune Real Estate Partners LP ("Dune"), a leading New York-based real estate investment firm, today announced a series of three promotions across the organization:
- Tom Kinslow was promoted to Managing Director in the investments group;
- Michael Golik was promoted to Deputy Chief Compliance Officer & Assistant General Counsel in the legal department; and
- Joyce Tsang was promoted to Manager – Tax in the finance and accounting group.
"We congratulate Tom, Michael and Joyce on their well-deserved promotions, which reflect their substantial contributions to Dune's continued success and our ongoing commitment to attract and retain exceptional talent," said Cia Buckley Marakovits, President of Dune. "We thank them for the dedication and expertise they bring to their roles and look forward to their continued contributions."
Team Biographies
- Tom Kinslow, Managing Director. Mr. Tom Kinslow is responsible for sourcing, underwriting and structuring new investment opportunities and executing value creation strategies at Dune and is a Member of the Investment Committee at Dune. Prior to joining Dune in 2017, Mr. Kinslow was an Associate at Centerbridge Partners focused on commercial real estate investments from 2013 to 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Kinslow was an Associate at Ranieri Real Estate Partners focused on acquisitions from the firm's inception in 2010 to 2013. From 2009 to 2010, Mr. Kinslow was an Analyst with Deutsche Bank's Real Estate, Gaming, Lodging and Leisure Investment Banking Group. Mr. Kinslow received a B.A. (Magna Cum Laude) in 2009 from The College of William and Mary.
- Michael Golik, Deputy Chief Compliance Officer & Assistant General Counsel. Mr. Michael Golik is an integral member of the Legal and Compliance team with responsibility extending into all aspects of the Firm's global regulatory and compliance functions. Mr. Golik brings a strong mix of legal, financial, and fund experience. Prior to joining Dune in 2018, Mr. Golik ran the legal department and compliance program for CCTrack Solutions (a subsidiary of CITIC Capital), a startup multi-strategy hedge fund/CTA. There, he focused on both SEC and CFTC/NFA compliance. Prior to that, Michael held joint roles in the global macro research departments of FX Concepts and its research subsidiary, Track Research. Michael also held roles with Covenant Review (now part of Fitch) and with the New York Department of Small Business Services. Mr. Golik received a J.D. from the Duke University School of Law and holds a B.A. (Summa Cum Laude) in English from Hunter College. He is a CFA charterholder and a Licensed Attorney in the State of New York.
- Joyce Tsang, Deputy Head of Tax. Ms. Joyce Tsang is responsible for overseeing the tax compliance and reporting (including Dune's external accountants) for the Dune Real Estate Funds. Prior to joining Dune in 2016, Ms. Tsang worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 2015 to 2016 in the Real Estate tax practice as a Tax Senior Associate where she provided tax compliance services to Real Estate clients. Prior to joining PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Ms. Tsang worked as a Tax Manager at Blackstone from 2009 to 2015 where she involved with the firm's tax compliance. Ms. Tsang received a B.A. in 2005 from Pace University.
About Dune Real Estate Partners
Dune Real Estate Partners is a New York City-based real estate investment firm executing an investment strategy that focuses on distressed, deep value-add and contrarian investing balanced by region, sector, and risk profile. Dune manages the Dune Real Estate Funds, which were launched by Mr. Daniel M. Neidich in 2005 and have raised approximately $4.3 billion of equity capital to date. Dune invests on behalf of pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and other large institutions and individuals.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005117/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.