BTIG to Host Metaverse Unbound Conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

BTIG announced today that the "BTIG Metaverse Unbound Conference" will take place on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The virtual, one-day event will be hosted by Mark Palmer, BTIG FinTech and Digital Assets Analyst.

More than 60 companies and protocols will be participating in the firm's event. Discussion topics will include opportunities for investing, brand-building and engaging across the virtual world, the rapid evolution of blockchain-based metaverse platforms built around tokenized games, as well as the role played by NFTs in establishing ownership in the metaverse, including virtual real estate, art and digital fashion.

"The BTIG Metaverse Unbound Conference will highlight some of the most innovative companies, projects, and protocols from the metaverse ecosystem," commented Mr. Palmer. "Institutional investors and corporate management teams will gain a better understanding of the key drivers, industry dynamics and opportunities now available with the advent of blockchain-enabled metaverse games and virtual worlds."

BTIG continues to expand its resources for clients embracing the emerging role of digital assets across global markets. The firm's FinTech and Digital Assets Research team, led by Mr. Palmer, provides comprehensive coverage of companies and protocols across blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi), metaverse platforms and more.

For more information about the event, email info@btig.com. Please note that participants must be pre-registered to attend. To access BTIG insights, contact a firm representative or log in to www.btigresearch.com.

The BTIG Metaverse Unbound Conference is being produced by BTIG's Corporate Access program which hosts client events across the consumer, energy and infrastructure, financials, healthcare, real estate as well as technology, media, and telecommunications sectors.

