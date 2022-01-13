BTIG to Host Metaverse Unbound Conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

BTIG announced today that the "BTIG Metaverse Unbound Conference" will take place on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The virtual, one-day event will be hosted by Mark Palmer, BTIG FinTech and Digital Assets Analyst.
More than 60 companies and protocols will be participating in the firm's event. Discussion topics will include opportunities for investing, brand-building and engaging across the virtual world, the rapid evolution of blockchain-based metaverse platforms built around tokenized games, as well as the role played by NFTs in establishing ownership in the metaverse, including virtual real estate, art and digital fashion.
"The BTIG Metaverse Unbound Conference will highlight some of the most innovative companies, projects, and protocols from the metaverse ecosystem," commented Mr. Palmer. "Institutional investors and corporate management teams will gain a better understanding of the key drivers, industry dynamics and opportunities now available with the advent of blockchain-enabled metaverse games and virtual worlds."
BTIG continues to expand its resources for clients embracing the emerging role of digital assets across global markets. The firm's FinTech and Digital Assets Research team, led by Mr. Palmer, provides comprehensive coverage of companies and protocols across blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi), metaverse platforms and more.
For more information about the event, email info@btig.com. Please note that participants must be pre-registered to attend. To access BTIG insights, contact a firm representative or log in to www.btigresearch.com.
The BTIG Metaverse Unbound Conference is being produced by BTIG's Corporate Access program which hosts client events across the consumer, energy and infrastructure, financials, healthcare, real estate as well as technology, media, and telecommunications sectors.
About BTIG
BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 700 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 19 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm's core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more. Disclaimer: https://www.btig.com/disclaimer.
To learn more about BTIG, visit www.btig.com.
