Godspeed Capital Acquires Exceptional Software Strategies, Inc.

Leading Cybersecurity, Software, and Systems Engineering Provider Joins Godspeed Capital's Existing Portfolio under a Newly Formed Holding Company Platform, Focused on Providing Cyber and Technology Solutions to the U.S. Defense and Intelligence Communities

Godspeed Capital Management LP ("Godspeed Capital"), a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm, today announced the successful acquisition of Exceptional Software Strategies, Inc. ("ESS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of information technology solutions to mission-oriented Federal agencies, including members of the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense agencies. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ESS boasts a 25-year history of successfully integrating mission-critical information technology solutions across the Intelligence Community. The Company provides core capabilities in cyber, software and systems engineering, and geographic information systems, and works with a broad array of Intelligence Community and Federal agencies with critical National Security missions, including a strong presence in Fort Meade, Maryland. Nearly each of the Company's seasoned engineers across its dynamic team holds the highest-level of security clearance. By developing, testing, and deploying solutions to mitigate and combat threats across emerging areas of critical importance such as blockchain, cloud computing and storage, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, ESS is critically focused on leading the next frontier of cyber-protection and innovation.

The newly acquired ESS will join Godspeed Capital's recently formed high-end cyber and technology solutions platform holding company, designed to provide U.S. Defense and Intelligence Community agencies with a full suite of solutions to combat an increasing and ever-evolving level of cybersecurity and intelligence threats.

Paul Stasko, Founder & President of ESS, said, "Godspeed Capital brings an exceptional amount of government-related expertise, know-how, and vision to the table, as well as a deep understanding of our core Intelligence Community customer set. We are excited to be joining Godspeed as part of a broader, better resourced and scalable platform strategy and look forward to collaborating with like-minded providers as we continue to enhance our collective solutions to meet the increasingly complex and evolving needs of the U.S. Intelligence Community."

"We are thrilled to partner with ESS, the go-to provider of mission critical solutions and services to the Intelligence Community and other Federal agencies. Through their unparalleled knowledge and experience with existing and legacy infrastructure, data flows, and processes, ESS is uniquely positioned to shape the future of mission critical technology and data protection requirements. The increased scale and profitability of the combined platform coupled with additional capital and resources from Godspeed will allow us to invest more in technology innovation, talent acquisition, and corporate infrastructure as we move forward. We look forward to accelerating the Company's growth initiatives," said Douglas T. Lake, Jr., Founder & Managing Partner of Godspeed Capital.

About Exceptional Software Strategies, Inc.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Linthicum Heights, Maryland, ESS is a professional services company providing information technology solutions to mission-oriented Intelligence Community and Department of Defense agencies. ESS offers core capabilities in cyber, software and systems engineering, and geographic information systems with a strong presence in Fort Meade, Maryland, but also with select Department of Defense agencies, and extensive past performance with a broad array of other Intelligence Community and Federal agencies with National Security missions. For more information, please visit the Exceptional Software Strategies, Inc. website at http://www.exceptionalsoftware.com/.

About Godspeed Capital

Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at www.godspeedcm.com.

