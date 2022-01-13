Global Immunoassay Markets, 2022-2026: Advancements in Laboratory Automation Platforms & Predictive and Preventive Medicine for Early Diagnosis and Treatment Driving Growth - Market to Grow by $12.55B - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Immunoassay Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The immunoassay market is poised to grow by $12.55 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.40%

This study identifies the advancements in laboratory automation platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the immunoassay market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by predictive and preventive medicine for early diagnosis and treatment and the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

The report on the immunoassay market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The immunoassay market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading immunoassay market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., OraSure Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Tecan Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the immunoassay market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Reagents and kits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Analyzers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

bioMerieux SA

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

OraSure Technologies Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

