Fort HealthCare Partners with Ivenix to Provide Unprecedented Infusion Safety

Award-winning organizations partner to advance medication safety, clinical outcomes, and operational efficiency

Ivenix, Inc., a medical technology company with the vision to eliminate infusion-related harm, today announced its successful go-live of the Ivenix Infusion System at Fort HealthCare, a nationally recognized hospital in Wisconsin. The implementation of the smart infusion pump is the first for Ivenix and Fort HealthCare, furthering their commitment to protect patients from medication errors while advancing clinical outcomes and operational efficiency.

Fort HealthCare is an acute care facility and established technology leader, serving residents of Jefferson County. The hospital is nationally recognized by Leapfrog for its safety grade and by Fortune/IBM Watson Health as a top hospital. Fort HealthCare chose Ivenix for its unwavering commitment to medication safety, user-centered design, and advanced technology capabilities.

"We are excited to bring smart infusion pumps into our hospital to further elevate the quality of care provided," said Sheryl Krause, MS, RN, CEN, ACNS-BC, Emergency Services Director and Clinical Nurse Specialist at Fort Healthcare. "We have a strong team of nurses. Supporting them with new technology to optimize safety and efficiency helps everyone, especially the patients we care for."

The Ivenix Infusion System includes a large-volume infusion pump and infusion management software with unique capabilities new to the infusion therapy market. The pumps deployed at Fort HealthCare connect with the patient census to bring detailed information to elevate the nurse experience.

"Ivenix is pleased to provide the latest in infusion safety technology to Fort Healthcare," said Jorgen Hansen, CEO of Ivenix. "Patient safety with zero harm is our number one goal. We are honored to be a part of the hospital's efforts to modernize systems and elevate care."

"Serving our community is priority one at Fort HealthCare," said Mike Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We base our product choice decisions on what is safe, how it impacts our staff and patients, and the potential for integrating with other systems to optimize the investment. The Ivenix Infusion System delivers on all of those priorities."

About Fort HealthCare

Fort HealthCare provides quality healthcare to the residents of an eight-community area and has the only hospital in Jefferson County. The hospital is a modern, fully accredited acute care facility with 49 beds and was recently recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of Wisconsin's Best Places to Work in 2020. In addition to comprehensive inpatient services, Fort HealthCare offers ambulatory surgery and specialty clinics, a birthing center, cardiac rehabilitation, emergency services, including the Urgent Care Program for the after-hours treatment of minor illnesses and injuries, occupational medicine, and more. Fort Medical Group is a multi-specialty group practice with satellite clinics offering primary and specialty care in Fort Atkinson, Cambridge, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, and Whitewater. Primary and specialty care physicians from UW Health, Dean Medical Center, and other organizations trust Fort Memorial Hospital to deliver the highest quality medical care to their patients. Read more about our various services. Visit forthealthcare.com or connect on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Ivenix, Inc.

Ivenix, located in North Andover, Mass., is a medical technology company with the vision of eliminating infusion-related errors by transforming infusion delivery. The Ivenix Infusion System includes a large-volume infusion pump, a portfolio of administration sets, and a suite of infusion management tools and analytics to inform care and advance clinical and operational efficiency. Infusion-related errors account for more than 50% of the 1.5 million adverse drug events reported annually to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Infusion-related adverse drug events account for more than $2 billion in annual healthcare costs. Ivenix has a vision and commitment to improving infusion safety and medication delivery. Visit ivenix.com or connect on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

