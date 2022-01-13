Fusion Healthcare Solutions Delivers Critical PPE Including the PHG N95 Respirator, KN95 Masks, and N-Listed Wipes that Kill Covid, to Help Manage the Spread of the Highly Contagious Omicron

As the United States reports record-breaking Covid infections, Fusion Healthcare Solutions continues to deliver medical-grade PPE to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. A trusted medical supplies company with over 30 years of experience, Fusion PPE has been at the forefront of the pandemic since March of 2020. The company pivoted to offer authentic PPE during an international shortage of necessary supplies.

"Bucking the trend of cloth facemasks, we remain vigilant at providing medical-grade PPE to frontliners, business owners, schools, and individuals. Our top-selling products are the PHG 5160 N95 respirator, KN95 masks, single-use surgical masks, and Swovo N-listed disinfecting wipes as used in medical facilities. These items help keep people healthy, and businesses open as the virus mutates and collides with the flu," said Mark Rubino, Founder, Fusion PPE.

Fusion PPE offers the NIOSH and FDA-approved N95 respirator by Protective Health Gear, which prides itself on being made in America. "Unlike other N95s, our high-quality masks include a foam cushion to protect the nose, increase comfort, and help to eliminate fogging while wearing glasses," said Dr. Brian Wolin, CEO of Protective Health Gear.

In addition to N95 respirators, Fusion PPE offers KN95 and single-use surgical masks, along with hand sanitizers, air purifiers, wipes, and more. Products are available in bulk or smaller quantities for immediate delivery. The company serves renowned clients, including Shriners Hospitals for Children, National Football League teams, United States Airforce, J.P. Morgan, schools, television professionals, restaurants, gyms, and other businesses.

"I have worked in Urgent Care throughout the pandemic, and Fusion PPE is my reliable source for quality supplies that help keep my patients, me, and my family safe and healthy," said Dr. Janine Darby, M.D., Board-Certified Obesity and Family Medicine Physician and CEO of Lifestyle Changes, www.lifestylechangesllc.com.

About Fusion PPE:

Fusion PPE is a division of Fusion Healthcare Solutions, an established surgical and healthcare supplier since 2009. Founders Mark Rubino and Matthew Hurley created Fusion PPE in March 2020 to meet the demand due to Covid-19. To learn more, visit www.FusionPPE.com or call 1-800-991-5977. Follow Fusion PPE on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

