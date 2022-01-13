Worldwide Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Industry to 2028 - Featuring Novartis, Mylan Laboratories and Leo Pharma Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market, by Drugs Class, by Therapeutic Organ Transplant Type, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
After a successful organ transplant, you may have to take immunosuppressant drugs. These drugs help your immune system from attacking (rejecting) the new organ from which it has been transplanted.
In general, they should be taken for your lifetime, or until the treatments are complete. Orally, or injected into a vein, these drugs work by stopping your body's immune cells from further attacking your transplanted organ. They also control your allergic reactions to the transplanted organ and reduce inflammation around the transplanted tissues.
Market Dynamics:
Approval and launch of new drugs is expected to propel growth of the global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for REZUROCK (belumosudil) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease.
Negative outcomes in clinical trials is expected to hinder growth of the global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market. For instance, in September 2021, Novartis AG announced to halt a mid-stage clinical trial of drug intended to prevent organ rejection after an early look at data in kidney transplant patients showed the experimental treatment was less effective compared to the standard of care therapy.
The market is witnessing several M&A activities. For instance, in September 2021, Sanofi announced to acquire Kadmon Holdings, a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market
Company Profiles
- Astellas Pharma
- Genzyme Corporation
- Accord Healthcare Ltd.
- Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Mylan Laboratories, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Belcher Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Leo Pharma AS
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- TolerogenixX GmbH
- Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Panacea Biotec Ltd.
- Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd.
- F-Hoffman La Roche
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objective and Assumption
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact Analysis
- Key Developments
- Epidemiology
- Regulatory Scenario
- Pipeline Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Reimbursement Scenario
4. Global Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Covid-19 Epidemiology
- Overall Impact On Countries
- Key Developments
5. Global Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market, By Drug Type, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
6. Global Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market, By Transplant Type, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
7. Global Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
8. Global Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
9. Competitive Landscape
