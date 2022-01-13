Ring Container Technologies' New Customizable PET Solution Maintains Carbonation in Beverages, Energy Drinks

BarrierGuard® Enhance™ Technology Lets Customers Add the Fizz and Keep It
Ring Container Technologies, a leader in the plastic container manufacturing industry, today announced it has developed a customizable PET solution for maintaining carbonation in beverages and energy drinks.
Energy shots and beverages with BarrierGuard® Enhance™ technology are customizable into unique shapes, creating on-shelf brand differentiation for smaller size carbonated PET bottles.
"Enhance is break-through bottle technology allowing beverage and energy drink manufacturers to re-imagine their carbonated drink space and brands," said Tim Ferrel, Vice President of Business Development at Ring. "After a successful launch of BarrierGuard® OxygenSmart™ and other technology solutions, we look forward to expanding this market and continuing to exceed our clients' expectations."
Traditionally, smaller PET packages have been difficult to carbonate and maintain carbonation, due to the volume and surface area. However, Enhance uses technology that enables carbonation in a PET bottle and preserves it for the duration of the product's shelf life. Enhance beverage bottles are also resealable for consumers to enjoy later.
Enhance can leverage Ring's APASS® guidance to design an optimal e-commerce solution for carbonated beverages and energy drinks to avoid costly Amazon handling fees. In addition, Enhance bottles are shatter proof and dent resistant, compared to metal cans that may dent during transportation, causing increased retail rejection and inventory cost.
"Enhance bottle technology can integrate the use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials to help meet recycled content goals of new state and federal legislation," said Paul Kelley, Vice President of Product Development at Ring. "Enhance is another great example of how Ring's technology portfolio continues to grow with an eye on both the environment and consumer packaging advances."
About Ring Container Technologies
Ring Container Technologies is a multinational corporation headquartered in Oakland, Tennessee. Focused on developing container technology solutions for its customers for more than 50 years, the company has grown to be an industry innovation leader and one of the largest plastic container manufacturers in North America. With a commitment to be fiscally, socially and environmentally responsible, Ring Container Technologies strives to advance innovation while exceeding expectations by design. For more information, visit www.ringcontainer.com.
