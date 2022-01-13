Actsoft, Inc. Announces Rebrand of Flagship Platform to TeamWherx™

Innovative Technology Boosts Productivity and Profitability

Actsoft, Inc. officially announced a new name for its flagship application called TeamWherx™, previously known as Mobile Workforce Plus. This rebrand reflects the platform's latest innovative enhancements, updated value proposition, and in-demand benefits and features.

TeamWherx™ combines the power of digital communication and organization in the word "Team" with the ability to increase productivity and profitability wherever a business's customers are and wherever its employees work in the coined suffix "Wherx." The new brand name was created to better convey the true value of the company's premier application to current customers and prospects, regardless of their industry.

"TeamWherx™ is the culmination of everything our application can do for our customers," said Tom Mitchell, Actsoft's CEO. "This new platform name reflects our heightened focus on driving customer-centric benefits via the core capabilities of our solution. With TeamWherx, a business can be smarter, more efficient, and more successful. Our customers are successfully streamlining the daily management of their mobile workforces – while protecting their fleet and assets – in order to succeed now and in the future."

As an innovative solution for remote field management, TeamWherx™ helps organizations with deskless or mobile staff run more efficiently via greater visibility into everyday operations with its digital suite of features. Businesses are empowered to save more money and drive more revenue by identifying the hidden inefficiencies in their companies that may be related to project scheduling, employee dispatching, team productivity or accountability, and HQ-to-field communication. The ability of TeamWherx™ to monitor employees while they work with GPS tracking (as well as the positions of company vehicles and assets around the clock) also helps paint a more accurate picture of field operations in near real-time.

The rebrand of Actsoft's flagship application to TeamWherx™ signals an exciting time for the organization, as it reflects the company's deepened commitment to fostering strengthened relationships with its customers and employees. TeamWherx™ solidifies both the current and future visions of the company's leadership in mobile resource management with a truly all-in-one software solution that delivers increased profitability and productivity to its users.

About Actsoft

Founded in 1996, Actsoft, Inc. is a leading software development company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Actsoft specializes in the production of field service management applications that help digitally transform the ways organizations with mobile workers and vehicles do business. Actsoft works with over 8,000 customers and over 138,000 users who rely on the company daily to help them run smarter, more data-driven operations. Their GPS-based solutions also provide a suite of enterprise solutions through all major wireless carriers to thousands of companies around the world. Actsoft is the recipient of multiple Frost & Sullivan awards and was voted one of Tampa Bay's Best Places to Work. For more information, visit Actsoft.com.

