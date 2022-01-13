Insights on the Brain Hemorrhage Global Market to 2028 - by Drug Type, Distribution Channel and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Brain Hemorrhage Market, by Drug Type, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brain hemorrhage is a medical emergency condition wherein blood vessel ruptures and causes bleeding inside the brain. This bleeding can also occur between the brain and the membranes covering the brain, between the skull and the covering of the brain or between the membrane layers covering the brain.

The blood from the ruptured blood vessel irritates the surrounding tissues of brain and causes swelling, a condition known as cerebral edema. The blood from ruptured blood vessel starts pooling into a mass inside the brain and this mass is called a hematoma. Hematoma starts building pressure on the tissues of the brain, thus reducing vital blood flow to the brain and causing brain cells to die.

Brain hemorrhage is identified as a type of stroke and requires immediate treatment and care with the help of medication or brain surgery. Some of the risk factors associated with occurrence of brain hemorrhage include brain trauma, brain tumor, weak blood vessels, liver drug, hypertension, excessive smoking, hypocholesterolemia, excessive alcohol consumption drugs, and online Pharmacies.

Market Dynamics

The increasing incidence of brain hemorrhage and head injury, rising research and development activities for the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of brain hemorrhage, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations by key players operating in the market, are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global brain hemorrhage market over the forecast period.

For instance, according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it is estimated that around 61,000 people died due to traumatic brain injury in the U.S. in 2018, which indicates that nearly 166 deaths were caused due to traumatic brain injury every day in the U.S. in 2018, and this number is expected to increase in the near future.

