Insights on the Brain Hemorrhage Global Market to 2028 - by Drug Type, Distribution Channel and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Brain hemorrhage is a medical emergency condition wherein blood vessel ruptures and causes bleeding inside the brain. This bleeding can also occur between the brain and the membranes covering the brain, between the skull and the covering of the brain or between the membrane layers covering the brain.
The blood from the ruptured blood vessel irritates the surrounding tissues of brain and causes swelling, a condition known as cerebral edema. The blood from ruptured blood vessel starts pooling into a mass inside the brain and this mass is called a hematoma. Hematoma starts building pressure on the tissues of the brain, thus reducing vital blood flow to the brain and causing brain cells to die.
Brain hemorrhage is identified as a type of stroke and requires immediate treatment and care with the help of medication or brain surgery. Some of the risk factors associated with occurrence of brain hemorrhage include brain trauma, brain tumor, weak blood vessels, liver drug, hypertension, excessive smoking, hypocholesterolemia, excessive alcohol consumption drugs, and online Pharmacies.
Market Dynamics
The increasing incidence of brain hemorrhage and head injury, rising research and development activities for the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of brain hemorrhage, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations by key players operating in the market, are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global brain hemorrhage market over the forecast period.
For instance, according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it is estimated that around 61,000 people died due to traumatic brain injury in the U.S. in 2018, which indicates that nearly 166 deaths were caused due to traumatic brain injury every day in the U.S. in 2018, and this number is expected to increase in the near future.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global brain hemorrhage market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global brain hemorrhage market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global brain hemorrhage market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global brain hemorrhage market
Company Profiles
- Baxter
- Oxurion NV
- Pfizer, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Novartis AG
- Bayer AG
- Abbott
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Johnson and Johnson
- Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- H. Lundbeck A/S
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Drug Type
- Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Regulatory Scenario
- Market Trends
- Key Highlights
- Reimbursement Scenario
- Mergers & Acquisitions
4. Global Brain Hemorrhage Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- Economic Impact
- Impact on Clinical Trials and Drug Development
- Government Initiatives
5. Global Brain Hemorrhage Market, By Drug Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Brain Hemorrhage Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Brain Hemorrhage Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Section
