Physics of Quantum Electronics (PQE)-2022 Conference Honors NTT Research PHI Lab Director Yoshihisa Yamamoto with Willis E. Lamb Award

Dr. Yamamoto Recognized for Work in Quantum Optics and Quantum Information Processing

NTT Research, Inc., a division of NTT 9432, today announced that the Physics of Quantum Electronics (PQE) Conference has named Yoshihisa Yamamoto, NTT Research Physics & Informatics (PHI) Lab Director and Emeritus Professor of Applied Physics and Electrical Engineering at Stanford University, one of the three winners of the Willis E. Lamb Award for Laser Science and Quantum Optics. The award was presented on January 12 at the PQE-2022 Winter Colloquium in Snowbird, Utah.

Dr. Yoshihisa Yamamoto: NTT Research Physics & Informatics (PHI) Lab Director, Emeritus Professor of Applied Physics and Electrical Engineering at Stanford University and Willis E. Lamb Award Winner (Photo: Business Wire)

The PQE Winter Colloquium attracts researchers in laser physics and quantum electronics from around the world. It has presented the Lamb Award every year since 1998 (except for 2021). The award is named for Willis E. Lamb, a laser scientist who won the Nobel Prize in physics in 1955 for his experimental work on the fine structure of the hydrogen spectrum and discovery of a phenomenon that came to be called the Lamb shift, a small difference between two energy levels of the hydrogen atom. Lamb was a Professor at the University of Arizona College of Optical Sciences. The PQE honored Dr. Yamamoto for his work in quantum optics and quantum information processing. The author or co-author of more than 500 papers, Dr. Yamamoto has led research laboratories in his field for more than three decades, most recently at the NTT Research PHI Lab, which is taking an approach to quantum computing research based on quantum oscillators and neural network architecture. The other two winners of this year's Lamb Award were Dana Z. Anderson and Ren Bao Liu. The PQE recognized Dr. Anderson, a Professor in the Departments of Physics and Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Colorado and CTO of ColdQuanta, for pioneering contributions to atomtronics. It recognized Dr. Liu, a Professor in the Department of Physics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, for seminal contributions to spin decoherence and quantum sensing.

"This is a tremendous honor, as Professor Lamb provided many insights that have guided us over the years," said Dr. Yamamoto. "I would also like to congratulate Drs. Anderson and Liu and thank the organizers of the PQE for providing this occasion to meet and discuss important topics in our broader fields of research."

The awards were presented by Marlan Scully, Distinguished Professor at Texas A&M University and member of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS), who has been involved in organizing the PQE conference from its inception in 1971. He delivered a plenary talk on Jan. 10, titled "Unruh Acceleration and Hawking Black Hole Radiation from a Quantum Optics Perspective." Dr. Yamamoto also spoke on Jan. 10 on "Recent Progress in Coherent Ising Machines (CIMs)." For more on Dr. Yamamoto, see this interview from March 2021.

"Professor Yamamoto is a true hero of Quantum Optics and Electronics," said Professor Scully. "Willis Lamb would be pleased to see Yoshi receive the Lamb Award in Quantum Electronics."

This year's PQE event featured more than 50 sessions. All events took place at the Cliff Lodge at Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort, in the Wasatch Mountains, near Salt Lake City. Sessions included some of the following topical headings: Quantum Optics in Curved Space-Time, Quantum Signal Processing with Atoms, Photonic Materials and Structures, Quantum Nucleonics, Atomic Interferometry, Physics of Light-Matter Interactions, Frontiers in Nanophotonics, Biophotonics, X-Ray Quantum and Nonlinear Optics, Nano-Structured Semiconductor Lasers, Quantum Optical Systems, Physics of Qubits, Topological Electrodynamics, Advances in Quantum Information, Quantum and Machine Learning, Quantum Computers, Quantum Enhanced Telescopy and Imaging, Metamaterials, Quantum Microscopy, Gravitational Wave Interferometers, Optical Sensing and Spectroscopy, Semiconductor Quantum Optics, Complementarity and Quantum Eraser, Quantum-inspired Biophysics, Foundries for Quantum Photonics, Excitons in Heterostructures and Attosecond Physics. For a full listing of the sessions and scheduled talks, please see the PQE-2022 conference program.

About NTT Research

NTT Research opened its offices in July 2019 as a new Silicon Valley startup to conduct basic research and advance technologies that promote positive change for humankind. Currently, three labs are housed at NTT Research facilities in Sunnyvale: the Physics and Informatics (PHI) Lab, the Cryptography and Information Security (CIS) Lab, and the Medical and Health Informatics (MEI) Lab. The organization aims to upgrade reality in three areas: 1) quantum information, neuroscience and photonics; 2) cryptographic and information security; and 3) medical and health informatics. NTT Research is part of NTT, a global technology and business solutions provider with an annual R&D budget of $3.6 billion.

