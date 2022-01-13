eLearning Brothers Solidifies Position as Video Learning Leader, Acquires Rehearsal

Learning solutions company eLearning Brothers today announced the acquisition of Rehearsal, ​​a video-based practice and coaching platform.

The Rehearsal platform lets users practice skills with their webcam, submit videos for review, and receive manager feedback or automated scoring powered by advanced AI technology. Since the beginning of 2021, Rehearsal has been directly integrated into The Rockstar Learning Platform by the eLearning Brothers.

Since 2015, Rehearsal has helped over 500,000 individuals improve their selling and communication skills at companies like Paychex, 3M, Stryker, Abbvie, and Takeda.

eLearning Brothers is creating a unique learning ecosystem to help learning professionals create better learning experiences. This acquisition fills today's need for innovative and effective remote training and enables eLearning Brothers to help organizations offer more video-based learning and coaching experiences to remote and in-office employees.

"I love the uniqueness of the Rehearsal tool and the way it drives true behavior change and skill development," states Andrew Scivally, CEO for eLearning Brothers. "Adding Rehearsal to the eLearning Brothers suite of learning technology fills an important need in our L&D offering while also allowing us to expand our footprint in sales enablement."

"Rehearsal shifts the focus from knowledge to skill application, which is essential as companies move to upskill and reskill employees in response to a rapidly changing world," states Darik Volpa, Founder and CEO, Rehearsal. "I've known the leadership team at eLearning Brothers for many years and I have been impressed with their growth, execution, and vision. My team is excited to be a part of what they are building and to contribute to their continued success."

