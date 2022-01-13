Reveal XR Studios Network and StudioNow Partner to Create First Networked Global XR Solution

Global staffing and scaling partnership will lead through the shift to extended reality (XR) storytelling and production; priority network locations to be revealed at SXSW Interactive 2022.

Reveal XR Studios Network, a global leader in providing Extended Reality (XR) production capabilities and Hybrid Events including Virtual (VR) and Augmented (AR) creative solutions for the most well known brand advertisers, companies and producers in the world is proud to announce a strategic partnership with StudioNow, the world's largest production marketplace with over 12,000 resources on their management platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005360/en/

"This partnership between Reveal XR Studios Network and StudioNow enables more seamless training, staffing, hiring and talent management as the network scales globally," said Ian Wolfman, Co-Founder of Reveal XR Studios Network.

Reveal XR Studios Network was formed in 2021 as a sister company solution to Reveal XR to provide a networked solution to help top companies, brands and creative producers make the shift from traditional storytelling and production techniques to pioneering XR production techniques. XR production relies on new studio environments with millions of dollars of custom configured LED technology combined with the most advanced 3D animation software to provide endless new possibilities for creatives and producers. Access to bleeding-edge XR studio capabilities and the right talent trained in XR production, along with the ability to scale at the front of the curve mean that better timelines, creative quality and ROI are within reach today.

"Successfully paving the way from more limiting production techniques of the past to the seemingly limitless possibilities with XR production requires top, well trained talent throughout the ecosystem. If you build it, they will come and be disappointed without the right set of capabilities and results." Wolfman said.

The partnership immediately elevates what's possible for brands today…not tomorrow. One organization at the forefront of XR technology with the best talent supporting the biggest brands in the world. Combining forces simply provides a turnkey solution for any brand looking to shift their production to a safer production environment, controlled filming circumstances and better ROI.

For more than a decade the two company's leadership teams have successfully collaborated to support shared clients in the traditional production space, including brands like The Coca-Cola Company, Walmart, McDonalds, NASA, Procter & Gamble, Netflix and Amazon.

"Our partnership is in perfect harmony with our desire to help lead our network of talent as both the creative and commercial sides of our industry begin to pioneer the way forward in XR production," said David Mason, Chairman and CEO of StudioNow.

Funding for each location in the network of XR studios begins formally in Austin, Texas, at the same time as SXSW Interactive this March, at which time the locations next available in the US and abroad will be announced.

To learn more visit Reveal XR Studios Network and StudioNow. Contact hello@revealxr.com today to take advantage of partner and investor opportunities at SXSW Interactive and beyond.

ABOUT REVEAL XR STUDIOS NETWORK

Reveal XR Studios Network is the first global extended reality (XR) studio network created to collaborate with top brands, agencies and storytellers to revolutionize content production. Reveal XR Studios Network puts the extraordinary potential of XR production within reach of your business today. To learn more visit Reveal XR Studios Network and StudioNow.

About StudioNow

StudioNow is the world's largest content production marketplace. The StudioNow platform develops, implements and manages custom production solutions so you can get things done now. Create anything, anywhere, at any time, by leveraging the StudioNow Creative Network of 12,000 content creators, the StudioNow production management platform and a diverse team of in-house StudioNow producers.

Reveal XR Studios Network® and Reveal XR® are both registered trademarks of Reveal XR Studios Network, LLC and Reveal XR, LLC. StudioNow is a registered trademark of StudioNow, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005360/en/