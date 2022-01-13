Weintraub Tobin Adds Healthcare Practice with Salem & Green Merger

California law firm Weintraub Tobin has expanded to include a Healthcare practice as a result of its merger with Salem & Green, effective January 1, 2022. Healthcare and business attorneys Julie E. Green, Christopher F. Anderson, and Jeanne L. Vance have joined the Corporate Group.

"These attorneys are practicing at the forefront of changes taking place in the healthcare sector," Weintraub Managing Shareholder Gary Bradus said of Anderson, Vance, and Green. "Their experience in complex healthcare mergers & acquisitions, healthcare regulatory law, and business law make them invaluable to their clients and a tremendous addition to our Firm."

Shareholder Chris Chediak agreed, saying, "Each of these attorneys is a highly skilled business lawyer, and their expertise expands and strengthens the Corporate group."

The Healthcare practice clients include a broad spectrum of entities and their investors, such as ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), health systems, independent practice associations (IPAs), healthcare technology companies, medical foundations, behavioral health providers, concierge and telehealth companies, and private equity/venture capital investors in various healthcare niches.

"The healthcare industry is changing rapidly and in fundamental ways," continued Shareholder Chris Anderson. "Many of our clients are meeting the challenges by streamlining their organizations through joint ventures and other strategic alliances, which allow them to enter new markets, share rewards and risks, and develop new systems of healthcare delivery. Joining Weintraub expands our ability to assist healthcare organizations with these projects as well as with other legal services they might need."

Shareholder Jeanne Vance, who also serves as Chair of the Regulation, Accreditation & Payment Practice Group of the American Health Law Association (AHLA), added,

"At the same time, healthcare providers are faced with a daunting array of regulatory requirements that inform healthcare business models as they grow and change when there are developments in patient needs, payment system structures, technology, and economic realities. We regularly advise companies on healthcare payment requirements of governmental programs such as Medicare and Medi-Cal, provider enrollment, licensing & certification, and corporate practice issues. On the growth side, our team assists emerging healthcare businesses and investors with everything from formation to venture capital and investor rights."

Jim Clarke, Chair of the Corporate group, has a long history with Anderson, Vance, and Green. "I've known and worked with them for decades," he said. "They are attorneys of the highest caliber, and I am thrilled to have them at Weintraub."

The Weintraub Corporate Group had a record year in 2021, with M&A transactions and commercial loans in the Billions. The Corporate team, led by Chediak, Clarke, and Bradus, provides comprehensive business law services, assisting clients with their financial, operational, and tax law needs.

