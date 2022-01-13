Global Footwear Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Footwear Market, By Category, By Consumer Group, By Retail Distribution, By Regions - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global footwear market is going to be dictated by the wide assortment of product innovation and product improvement. Technological, geographical, and marketing space are the three main determining factors as to which the market is categorized. Men's footwear is witnessing a number of technological innovations like faster-paced production, innovative styles, and quality materials. On the other hand, women's footwear will be defined by the variety of products, designs, styles, price, and functionality.
The footwear market is booming due to the increasing demand in the consumers and also the introduction of new styles that have become very popular among the women. Some of the major reasons that have led to the positive forecast period in the apparel industry are: the rise in global economy; better consumer spending power; increase in disposable income of consumers; and introduction of various new styles and brands. There are also some other factors that have helped in the successful movement of the market such as: the rising popularity of brands; introduction of online shopping; and an enhancement in the business infrastructure.
Companies Mentioned
- Nike Inc.
- Under Armor Inc.
- Skechers
- USA Inc., Puma AG
- Crocs Inc., Geox SpA
- Wolverine Worldwide Inc.
- Adidas AG
Market Dynamics:
Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global footwear market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2021, Nike launched annual Oklahoma Sooners-themed shoe collection.
R&D of AI-powered footwear is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global footwear market. For instance, in December 2020, Plantiga Technologies, an AI-powered human movement intelligence company, partnered with Original Footwear, a manufacturer of occupational and tactical footwear for military, law enforcement and first responders, to build AI-powered occupational footwear.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global footwear market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global footwear market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global footwear market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global footwear market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Category
- Market Snippet, By Consumer Group
- Market Snippet, By Retail Distribution
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Industry Trend
- Mergers and Acquisitions
4. Global Footwear Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Footwear Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Footwear Market, By Category, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)
6. Global Footwear Market, By Consumer Group, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)
7. Global Footwear Market, By Retail Distribution, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)
8. Global Footwear Market, By Region, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Section
