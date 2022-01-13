H.V.M.N. Announces Ketone-IQ: The Next-Generation of Drinkable Ketones

Stanford computer scientists with $6M Department of Defense contract launch a human performance drink with a waitlist of 30,000+

Health Via Modern Nutrition (H.V.M.N.), a metabolic health company and drinkable ketone technology pioneer, announced today the next-generation of its proprietary drinkable ketone, Ketone-IQ™. H.V.M.N. was founded in 2014 by Stanford University alumni Michael Brandt and Geoffrey Woo to identify better methods of manufacturing and productizing ketones while empowering bodies to unlock their optimal metabolic state. These scientific advances arrive at a time when our metabolism is under attack – only 12% of Americans are metabolically healthy.

WHAT ARE KETONES?

Ketones are a natural source of energy for the body. They are often created when stored carbohydrates are depleted, triggering the body to convert fat into ketones for fuel. Unlike fats, ketones can cross the blood-brain barrier allowing them to fuel both the brain and the body. Often described as "The Fourth Macronutrient," ketones are a source of fuel outside of the traditional macronutrient categories: fat, carbohydrates, and protein. When ketone levels are elevated, one has the potential to experience myriad health benefits, including but not limited to, sustained energy, boosted endurance, enhanced mental clarity, and appetite control.

Activating ketone production through diet or exercise takes a lot of time, patience, and effort, and usually involves fasting or following a strict keto diet. With the introduction of Ketone-IQ, H.V.M.N. harnesses the efficacy of ketones into a daily drink. Ketone-IQ functions for two phases of life: (1) For those living metabolically healthy lifestyles by adhering to exercise and a diet regimen, Ketone-IQ helps to compound those lifestyle benefits; (2) For those not living up to their metabolic health potential, Ketone-IQ allows them to tap into the benefits of ketones and get back on track.

"Ancient humans had far better metabolic health than we do today. We used to eat less sugar, move around more, and therefore had elevated ketone levels. Our mission at H.V.M.N. is to use the best of modern technology to help people return to this healthy, amazing, natural feeling. We created Ketone-IQ as a simple way to directly experience the benefits of ketones," said Michael Brandt, Co-Founder and CEO of H.V.M.N.

INTRODUCING: KETONE-IQ

Over the last 18 months, the H.V.M.N. team has worked to reengineer the world's first drinkable ketone, H.V.M.N. Ketone 1.0, to achieve three main objectives: better taste, lower price, and longer duration of elevated ketones. Ketone-IQ is 66% cheaper than H.V.M.N.'s inaugural drink and now elevates ketone levels in the body for six hours, an improvement from the previous three to four.

Consumed by high-performing athletes such as Tour de France cyclists and U.S. military service members, including Special Operations Forces, ketones have been hailed as ‘the next-level metabolic superfuel' for both high performers and anyone looking to optimize their health and wellness. A 2016 study conducted by the University of Oxford suggested elevated ketone levels contributed to increased endurance performance in athletes. Another study showed evidence that drinking ketone esters post-exercise enhanced recovery by improving the body's ability to synthesize muscle glycogen. In the early 2000's, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) researched ketones and launched a project called "Operation Metabolic Dominance" which asked the scientific community to create a food that soldiers could take onto the battlefield to enhance their performance.

In 2019, the Department of Defense awarded H.V.M.N. a $6 million contract to continue their ketone research in two different phases. Phase 1: research soldier performance at altitude, in mountains, on fighter jets, and, potentially one day, in space, and Phase 2: research how ketones impact cognition, physiological reserve, and oxygen availability under stressors like hypoxia.

"For almost two years, we've been heads down in the lab and in the field researching and formulating Ketone-IQ, the next-generation ketone drink. The metabolic advantage of ketones used to be limited to elite athletes and military special operators. With the launch of Ketone-IQ, more consumers can now affordably incorporate drinkable ketones into their lifestyle and routines whenever they need a boost of clean energy and mental clarity," said Geoffrey Woo, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of H.V.M.N.

Ketone-IQ is available for $120 for a 3-pack of 10 servings each at www.hvmn.com, www.thefeed.com, www.amazon.com and select Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide.

ABOUT H.V.M.N.

Health Via Modern Nutrition (H.V.M.N.) is a metabolic health company on a mission to redefine the limits of human performance, metabolism, and longevity. H.V.M.N. was founded in 2014 by Stanford University alumni Michael Brandt and Geoffrey Woo to identify better methods and techniques of metabolizing ketones while empowering bodies to unlock their optimal metabolic state. These scientific advances arrive at a time when our metabolism is under attack – only 12% of Americans are metabolically healthy. H.V.M.N. found a solution to reverse this trend by powering our bodies with ketones, and consequently improving one's health, longevity, and cognitive performance. In 2019, H.V.M.N. was awarded a $6 million contract with the Department of Defense to continue research into the benefits of exogenous ketones. The company uses a proprietary Ketone-IQ™ formulation to fuel their line of drinkable ketones. For more information visit hvmn.com.

