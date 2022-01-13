Xylem to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 3, 2022

Xylem Inc. XYL, a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world's most challenging water issues, will release its fourth quarter 2021 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 3, 2022. At 10:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem's senior management team will host a conference call with investors.
The call can be accessed by calling 866-518-6930 (US) or +1 (203) 518-9797 (international) (ID # XYLQ421) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.
A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone from February 3, 2022, 1:00 p.m. (ET) until February 10, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at +1 (800) 695-0395 (US) or +1 (402) 220-1388 (international).
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.
