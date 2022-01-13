Klaviyo Releases 2021 Holiday Season E-Commerce Trend Report

Klaviyo announces combined insights from over 37 million global shoppers across more than 250 countries and territories powered by Klaviyo's platform during the holiday season.

Klaviyo, a leading customer data and marketing automation platform, today released its 2021 Holiday Season E-Commerce Trend Report, leveraging data from thousands of Klaviyo's customers for the latest insights into online shopping habits. With the holiday season complete and widespread supply chain challenges continuing to impact various industries across the global economy, Klaviyo is sharing insights aimed at helping businesses of all sizes better understand and engage with their customers.

Top Klaviyo 2021 Holiday Shopping Insights

Klaviyo combined insights from over 37 million global shoppers across more than 250 countries and territories powered by Klaviyo's platform during the holiday season – between November 26 and December 25, 2021. This season's top highlights and trends include:

Consumer spending isn't slowing down any time soon—total order count, or the amount of purchases made by shoppers this season, was up almost 10.45% from the same time last year.

Shoppers are spending more on each purchase and in general. Average order value, the average of how much shoppers spent at checkout across the Klaviyo platform, was up 18% as compared to 2020—and total order amount, how much money shoppers spent online, is up almost 30% year-over-year.

Businesses sent 24% fewer "back in stock" emails during the 2021 holiday season than in 2020 as they grappled with supply chain issues and declines in product inventory.

Shoppers are pulling the trigger: brands sent 186% fewer "abandoned cart" emails in 2021 than in 2020.

More retailers are offering gift cards: the ratio of Klaviyo accounts selling gift cards to those who are not increased by 14% in 2021 compared to 2020.

Utilizing an omni-channel strategy, retailers are turning to text messages to grab the attention of shoppers: over 132 million messages were sent in the 2021 holiday season—10 times more than in 2020 with the average customer sending 7 times more texts than they had last year.

"The 2021 holiday season continued to be heavily impacted by the ongoing pandemic and supply chain issues," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo. "Retailers were yet again forced to adapt in the face of these challenges, and double down on digital as the pandemic forced shoppers out of stores and into the world of ecommerce. Brands were required to be particularly attuned to consumer shopping habits and adjust their marketing strategies and messages to entice shoppers in an increasingly competitive environment. We've worked hard to build a platform that gives brands the power to build creative, effective campaigns that will help them cultivate stronger customer relationships far beyond the holidays."

As a customer-first platform, Klaviyo's powerful data analytics capabilities enable businesses of all sizes to create personalized, one-to-one connections at internet scale—which will only continue to become critical in our environment where demand for ecommerce shopping continues to surge. By applying AI and machine learning to zero and first-party customer data, the platform generates audience insights that allow customers to automate and customize relevant and personalized communications and marketing campaigns. For further ease of use, Klaviyo's software integrates with leading ecommerce platforms such as Shopify, ShopifyPlus, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Magento, PrestaShop and more.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a leading marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue and customer connection for online businesses. Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted customer and prospect communications. With over 90,000 paying customers, the company's hybrid customer-data and marketing-platform model allows companies to grow by fostering direct relationships with customers, without giving up their valuable data to popular big-tech ad platforms. Innovative companies like Unilever, Custom Ink, Living Proof and Huckberry sell more with Klaviyo. Learn more at www.klaviyo.com.

