Dental Intelligence Appoints Dan Geraty as Chief Executive Officer and Announces Expanded Leadership Team

Marty Ostermiller, Jeff Adams, and James Grover have joined as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, and Chief Product Officer

Dental Intelligence ("Dental Intel"), a leading dentistry analytics, workflow automation, and payments platform, today announced that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Dan Geraty as Chief Executive Officer. Geraty brings 20 years of experience scaling leading software and payments companies to support Dental Intelligence as it seeks to further its commitment to serving its customer base. Weston Lunsford will be moving on from his role as Chief Executive Officer.

"We believe Dental Intel delivers an important suite of solutions to help dental practices grow and thrive. I'm excited to join and lead a team with a firm commitment to technological innovation and creating the best possible user experience," said Geraty. "Dental Intel's acquisition of Modento in 2021 added exciting tools to our platform, and we will seek to strategically expand our capabilities through investments in product, go-to-market strategies, and additional acquisitions. We believe that we have a tremendous opportunity to evolve business management and growth within dental practices across the industry, and I'm looking forward to applying my experience in vertical software and payments to better serve Dental Intel's clients."

Prior to joining Dental Intel, Geraty founded Clearent, an integrated software and payments provider in the U.S. In this role, Dan grew the company through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider to over 70,000 businesses. Before joining Clearent, Dan was President and Chief Operating Officer of DynamicSoft, a provider of software that supports communications service providers in the delivery of voice, data, and multimedia content, which was acquired by Cisco Systems in 2004.

Lunsford commented, "It's been a wonderful experience leading Dental Intel over the last nine years, and I'm confident the company has an exciting future ahead given Dan's experience scaling leading software businesses."

Dental Intelligence has also expanded its leadership team to further position the Company for the future. These hires include Marty Ostermiller as Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Adams as Chief Revenue Officer, and James Grover as Chief Product Officer.

About Dental Intelligence

Dental Intelligence provides dental practices with cloud-based data analytics and patient engagement software and payments. Dental Intel is used by thousands of dentists to manage and grow their practices. Dental Intel simplifies the team's daily activities that are most important in improving patient health and increasing profitability in the practice. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Pleasant Grove, Utah. To learn more, please visit http://www.dentalintel.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005257/en/